6 romantic pics of soon to be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram that are all things love

Randeep Hooda is one of the most promising actors in the entertainment industry. He has time and again managed to impress the audience with his solid body of work. The actor has been in a committed relationship with Lin Laishram for an extended period of time. The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot in November this year. Ahead of their wedding, let's have a look at 6 romantic pictures of Randeep and Lin.

Here are 6 romantic pictures of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

On November 20, Randeep Hooda and his wife-to-be Lin Laishram were spotted for a lunch date at Wakai, Mumbai. The actor was seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants and sported sunglasses. Lin on the other hand looked elegant in a green colored jumpsuit. The couple came out of the car and posed in front of the paparazzi.

On Diwali, November 12, Randeep and Lin made a collaborative post to share their festive moments together. In some of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing together which is all things love. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "From ours to yours #HappyDiwali #Diwali #ShubhDeepawali." Have a look:

On Randeep's birthday, Lin shared a love-filled post for him. The picture shows Randeep and Lin enjoying a romantic jungle safari as they can be seen in an open jeep. The couple can be seen twinning in beige shirts, caps, and hats. They also put on matching scarves around their necks as the duo posed for a picture during a safari.

Sharing the picture, Lin wrote, "Happy birthday my hot fudge." She also added two red heart emojis and a fire emoji.

In 2022, Randeep made his relationship Instagram official by sharing a lovey-dovey picture with Lin on Diwali. He wrote, "Love and light to all around the world." Check the picture:

In 2021, the actor shared a romantic picture with Lin to wish on her birthday. In the picture, Laishram can be seen admiring her beau. He penned, "Keep smiling in the sun.. always Happy Birthday @linlaishram."

In 2022, Lin dropped a romantic picture from the birthday celebration of Randeep. In the picture, the couple can be seen holding each other's hands while holding balloons in the other hands. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Birthday vibe."

About Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding

According to a Times of India report, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will get married soon. A source shared with the portal that the couple is considering an intimate wedding at the end of this month (November), and it won't be taking place in Mumbai. The source said, “It is going to be an intimate wedding with only their close friends and family in attendance. It won’t take place in Mumbai.”

