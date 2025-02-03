6 shocking revelations by Mamta Kulkarni: Truth behind scolding SRK, Salman in Karan Arjun to thoughts on Kareena, Katrina's choices

Mamta Kulkarni, the iconic 90s actress, left behind the glitz and glamour of Bollywood to embrace spirituality, eventually becoming the Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara. After taking sanyas at the Mahakumbh, she was appointed to the prestigious position but was later removed due to internal conflicts within the community. Recently, Mamta made some shocking revelations, shedding light on everything from an unexpected scolding incident involving SRK and Salman during Karan Arjun to her thoughts on the career choices of Kareena and Katrina. Here’s a look at six surprising revelations she shared.

1. In an interview with India TV, Mamta Kulkarni revealed that her decision to step away from Bollywood wasn’t due to a lack of film offers. She shared she had received 30 to 40 offers before leaving. Instead, she felt no desire for fame or the industry itself. For her, it was akin to completing a ritual, where once the desire was fulfilled, there was nothing more to pursue.

The loss of her mother in 2001 deepened her realization that there was no reason left for her to stay in the industry. She described Bollywood as an illusion, a world where people endlessly chase something that, in the end, doesn’t hold true value. Mamta came to understand that everything in the industry was temporary, bound to eventually disappear.

2. When asked about Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif possibly deviating from their paths, the actress explained that it wasn’t the case. She mentioned that the audience desires what they offer, and both actresses are giving the audience what they want.

She acknowledged that there is a growing sentiment among the public against Bollywood, with many expressing a strong reluctance to watch its films. However, she stressed the importance of entertainment in relieving people's stress, especially through good music, and emphasized that it plays a vital role in helping people unwind.

3. In the same interview, she also spoke candidly about her struggles, expressing moments of deep despair where she felt overwhelmed by life. She revealed that there were times when she contemplated ending her life, even attempting it several times, but never succeeding.

She reflected on how difficult life had become, noting that during earlier times, it was easier to become a Sadhu, as there were fewer material concerns. However, in the present, she feels burdened by the complexities of life, where many things need to be managed and cared for.

4. When asked about being elevated to the status of a goddess by her fans after her early films and why she chose to leave the industry, Mamta Kulkarni expressed her opposition to the concept of idolization. She explained that as long as she remains human, she does not wish to be revered as an idol.

While she acknowledged that she could symbolize various spiritual entities, such as Adya or an aspect of Mahakali, she firmly believed that idols should only represent Parashakti—the ultimate form of power and completeness. For Mamta, the idea of being idolized as a human felt inappropriate and inconsistent with her beliefs.

5. When asked about her sudden disappearance after the success of her first film with Saif Ali Khan, Aashik Aawara, Mamta explained that she was drawn to a spiritual path. She shared that her growing interest in spirituality led her to move away from the film industry, as she found herself more attracted to this new journey.

6. Mamta Kulkarni also shared a funny behind-the-scenes anecdote from Karan Arjun, revealing a memorable moment with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the same interview. She recalled a shoot with choreographer Chinni Prakash, where the two actors were laughing at her, creating some tension. Mamta had been asked to perform the steps solo, which surprised her.

While SRK and Salman Khan watched from behind the bushes, she stayed focused on her performance. The real chaos came when it was their turn, with 25 retakes and a crowd of 5000, but they still couldn't get the shot right. The actress decided to get back at them, humorously recalling how Salman locked himself in a room to avoid facing her after the incident, adding a funny chapter to the film's iconic set.

