6 signs that prove you are as cool and romantic as Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan’s character of Rahul Khanna from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains close to the hearts of movie lovers to date. Karan Johar’s directorial also had Kajol and Rani Mukerji to enhance his character all the more. While as much as the film sounds relatable, there were characteristics of Rahul that made him so loved.

1. You’re a chick magnet

With a polo t-shirt and a COOL pendant on his neck, Shah Rukh Khan was surely the brand ambassador of heartthrobs at the time of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's release. Despite the fact he was ignorant, he would end up getting too much female attention in his college. Guess his BFF oops secret admirer Kajol’s Anjali was his biggest admirer.

2. You’re truly the best ‘friend’ one can ask for

As much as Rahul pretended to be cool, deep down he was way too emotional and cared about his loved ones. Remember the scene when Anjali was ridiculed for impersonating the fashion sense of Rani Mukerji’s Tina? Rahul was the first one to encourage her and tell her “Tum khoobsurat ho kyuki tum special ho”

3. You're grounded

The persona of Rahul makes it unbelievable, but yes he was truly grounded. He was somebody who also liked to keep his spiritual beliefs low-key. Nevertheless, he also believed in “Ek mard ka sar sirf teen aurton ke saamne jhukta hai, Maa ke samne, Durga Maa ke saamne, aur...” Can there be any better proposal line than this?

4. You are too competitive

Are you too competitive? Do you have a winning spirit ingrained in you to the core that influences you to even cheat? Did you just hear Anjali teasing Rahul, “Rahul is a cheater; he is a cheater, CHEATER!”

5. You’re romantic to the core

Of course, Rahul was a die-hard romantic. Right from his flirting skills, "squeeze me" to his iconic proposal to Tina; he was surely unique. Keeping all moral guards down, years later when he meets Anjali during the summer camp, their sensuous dance in the rain is too romantic to handle.

6. You’re the coolest daddy

Having the coolest dad like Rahul is rare to find. He loved his daughter, Anjali, from the bottom of his heart. The kind of frank upbringing and value he inculcated. How can we forget he leaves everything behind only to be with his daughter at the summer camp?

Well, which of these qualities of Rahul can you relate to, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

