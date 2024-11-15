6 signs you’re ‘jhalli’ yet a sweetheart like Kalki Koechlin’s Aditi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Kalki Koechlin’s character of Aditi from Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani lives on in the hearts of fans. One of the most loved characters popular on social media was too relatable for us, and now we’ve curated a list for you to find if you can also relate to her personality.

6 signs that prove you're Aditi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

1. You have verbal diarrhea

At the very beginning of the film, we’re introduced to Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), a tomboy girl having an altercation with a little kiddo in a shopping mall. Soon after she spots her school friend, Naina (Deepika Padukone), she was quite open to tell her about her vacation plans.

2. You’ve been in a one-sided relationship

Out of all the friendship bonds, Aditi’s one-sided love for her best friend, Avi (Adita Roy Kapur) broke our hearts into a million pieces. She was absolutely putting effort into the wrong person who wasn’t meant to be with her. However, it is only later that we get a sigh of relief when she ends up with Taran who makes her realize, "Kuch logon ke saath sirf waqt bitaane se hi sab kuch theek ho jata hai"

3. Always ready to take on fights

Remember the iconic fight Aditi was ready to lead in Manali with a gang? She not only took a stand for her friends but also challenged the locals in a heated moment, "Aao…arey aao…hum log darte hain kya!" Well, Aditi was too cool to take a fight, wasn’t she?

4. Profanity is on the tip of your tongue

Aditi had no control over expressing her emotions through profanity. In the above-mentioned scene itself, when a woman refers to Avi as "Chippo," she is quick to give it back, "chippo tera baap."

5. Your transformation journey has everyone’s attention

Are you also one of those girls who used to be tomboyish in her childhood but turned everyone’s attention with your epic transformation? That was indeed an endearing scene when Aditi dons a beautiful lehenga at her wedding and her friends, Avi and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) can’t take their eyes off her in a fight.

6. You have the most caring friends

Aditi couldn’t find her true love in Avi but had the most amazing friends in Naina, Bunny, and Avi. They not only loved and cared for her, but also stood by her throughout.

Which of these qualities can you relate to?

