6 Times Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul painted the town red with their romance

We have often seen Cricketers falling in love with Bollywood actresses and indeed there have been some iconic Btown and cricket Jodis ending up in marriage. Well, currently one such couples who have been making it to the headlines quite often are Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. These two have been dating for quite some time now. The actress, who is the daughter of popular star Suniel Shetty is dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul. These two love birds have been together for quite some time and now the buzz is that they are planning to take their relationship to the next step. It was earlier reported that Rahul and Athiya are planning to tie the knot by the end of last year but now the latest reports suggest that the wedding will take place in January this year for which the BCCI has even given leaves to the cricketer. Anyway, before the big day arrives and any official statements are made, we bring to you a list of their adorable pictures which will make you fall in love all over again. Look at her the way KL Rahul looks at Athiya

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make for a wonderful couple and their pictures are just proof of it. Look at how Athiya and KL hug each other in this picture and pose for the camera. Athiya is wearing a bright red sweater top which she paired over blue denim. She left her hair open and held a tote bag in one hand while keeping her hand on KL’s shoulder, as she looks away from the camera. KL on the other hand can be seen wearing a black coloured oversized jacket as he looks with his love-filled eyes towards his lady love. Sharing this picture the Indian cricketer wrote, “you make everything better.”

Hazy pictures make for the best ones Mirror selfies are quite overrated and we absolutely do not deny that. But, how about a window selfie? KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty take their social media game a notch higher with this window selfie. Although it is a blurred and hazy picture but their love is crystal clear. This snap seems to have been taken while the lovebirds were on a trip. Both of them are twinning in white. Athiya can be seen clicking this picture while KL poses with her. Indeed this picture makes for a cute snap.

Being goofy together It is not always that you openly express your love on social media for your partner. Well, this birthday post from KL Rahul for Athiya is full of love and maybe this was the first time that he openly called him ‘my love’ in the comments section. The picture shows their goofy side and it is proof of the fact that apart from being cute and elegant there is also a fun and mischievous side to the couple and we are absolutely loving it.

Athiya’s favourite one If KL Rahul called Athiya Shetty his love then Athiya in this picture called him her ‘favourite one’. Both of them look comfortable with each other and of course happy as they pose together. Rahul is in a white tee while Athiya is in a green top and they pose for the picture and flaunt their brightest smiles. Somewhere this picture is proof of the happiness that they get with each other and love is evidently in the air when they are together.

The hug of love Someone has rightly said that hugging your loved ones relieves you from a lot of stress and keeps you happy and smiling. Maybe that is the reason Athiya Shetty is smiling brightly in this picture. She posted this picture on KL Rahul’s birthday wherein we can see her holding him tightly in a hug

The mirror selfie Although they are quite overrated, yet mirror selfies are something that almost every couple must have taken at some point in time. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make for a cute couple and their pictures are proof of it. In this mirror selfie, they look absolutely adorable as they make goofy faces. Athiya can be seen wearing a sleeveless crop top over black pants while Athiya can be seen wearing a white tee over black pants and a black jacket. The actress has her tongue out while she poses with a victory sign and KL too poses with a victory sign made by his fingers.

The gorgeous couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul look stunning in black attires as they party together and bring in 2023. Athiya is wearing a black tube-neck dress, she has left her hair open and looks ravishing in red lipstick. KL Rahul twins in a black outfit. He looks dapper in a black shirt paired with a black blazer. Both of them stay close and pose for the picture.

