6 years of ABCD 2: Did you know Varun Dhawan’s character was based on THIS real life dancer?

ABCD 2 is partly based on the journey of a real-life dance group called Fictitious Dance Group.

Directed by maverick choreographer Remo D’Souza, ABCD in 2013 came as a revolution of a film where breathtaking dancers from around the country who were previously only seen on dancing reality shows graced the silver screen. The dance maestro Prabhudeva brought the star power to the screen and the film ended up becoming a huge hit. In 2015, ABCD 2 arrives with a much bigger star cast adding and in the leading parts. Varun excelled in his part and gave professional dancers a run for their money while the chartbuster music of the film did the rest as it emerged to be a mighty success.

One of the lesser-known facts about the film however is that Varun’s character was based on a real-life dancer called Suresh Mukund. Suresh Mukund is a maverick dancer who along with Vernon Monteiro (Sushant Pujari) founded the Fictitious Dance Group in Vasai-Nalasopara in 2009. The Hip-hop group is known and praised for its incredibly stylish choreography. The prolific group competed in India’s Got Talent and won in their second attempt in season three under the name ‘Suresh & Vernon group’. Their story of rehearsing in a little room in Vasai and eventually performing in Las Vegas at the World Hip Hop Championship served as the inspiration behind the story of ABCD 2.

Suresh choreographed six songs of the film including the mighty praised ‘Bezubaan Phir Se’, he was also credited as an assistant director in ABCD 2. Varun Dhawan has several films in the pipeline including his foray into the horror genre called ‘Bhediya’ alongside Kriti Sanon and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor amongst others.

