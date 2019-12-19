6 Years of Dhoom 3: Six reasons why we loved Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra starrer

Today, as Dhoom 3 completes 6 years in the industry, let us list down 6 reasons on why one should watch the movie and why we all loved it.

When we talk about Dhoom, fans eagerly wait for the next installment to be out. After releasing three installments of the franchise, fans are still eager to know about the fourth part. In the franchise, Uday Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan who portray the role of Ali Akbar Fateh Khan and Jai Dixit have been constant in all three parts of the movie. While Dhoom saw John Abraham as the antagonist, Dhoom 2 saw who was later joined by as the villain and Dhoom 3 saw in the negative role.

Talking about Dhoom 3, the movie was written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra. Dhoom 3 starring Aamir Khan, , Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra was released on 20th December 2013. The film was screened during the 2014 International Film Festival of India in the Celebrating Dance in Indian Cinema section. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and fans. Dhoom 3 grossed ₹4 billion worldwide in just ten days. Dhoom 3 was the first Indian film to be released in the IMAX motion picture film format.

1. Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif:

This was the first time Aamir and Kat were paired up with each other. The two's chemistry grabbed eyeballs. Their chemistry was loved so much by everyone, that the two showed their chemistry again in Thugs Of Hindostan.

2. Aamir Khan's chiselled body:

It is very rare when we get to see Aamir shirtless. It was in Ghajini when the actor showed off his washboard abs and Dhoom 3 was like a treat. Mr. Perfectionist had played a double role in the film. In Dhoom 3, not only do we get a glimpse of some acrobatic stunts from Aamir but also get to feast our eyes on his incredibly chiseled body. Aamir received a lot of praise as Sahir Khan and Samar Khan in the movie.

3. Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif who portrayed the role of Aaliya in the film was just a treat to our eyes. Flaunting her glamourous side while doing some high-end action stunts and acrobats, Katrina just stole the show. Her moves in Kamli was just breathtaking. Though the actress did not receive much appreciation for her performance in the movie, her looks, dance and stunts were commendable.

4. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra:

While Abhishek Bachchan reprises his role of ACP Jai Dixit, the determined cop who tries his best to outwit the brainy thief, his side-kick Uday Chopra is bound to have you in splits with his one-liners. The two's Jodi is the best part of the Dhoom franchise and is loved a lot by the viewers. From their fights to their friendship, everything is just amazing.

5. Songs:

Songs like Malang, Kamli, Dhoom Machale Dhoom had been hit much before the release of the film. These songs are still being listened to and grooved on. Tu Hi Junoon also made the audience fall in love with Aamir and Katrina more. While Malang showed the two doing some acrobatic stunts, Tu Hi Junoon showed the two's romantic side. Kamli made us go gaga over Katrina's performance and Dhoom Machale Dhoom made us nostalgic of Dhoom and Dhoom 2.

Last but not least, the main reason,

6. Dhoom franchise:

The impact of the Dhoom series on the audience and the excitement created over the years is for sure the main reason to watch Dhoom 3. Being a trequel to the superhit franchise, one cannot miss the third part. Though Dhoom 3 did not create the impact that Dhoom and Dhoom 2 had, it is still fun to watch the third part. Dhoom 3 had also created a place in the viewer's heart.

