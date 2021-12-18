6 Years of Dilwale: Did you know Kajol saved Shah Rukh Khan's life during the shoot of Gerua track?

A film that managed to entertain everyone back in 2015 was Rohit Shetty's Dilwale. Starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Dilwale was an action love story and it managed to leave everyone impressed. It was the iconic pairing of Shah Rukh and Kajol that was one of the reasons why fans flocked to theatres to see the film 6 years ago. Now, today, as the film turns 6, we take you back in time to the Gerua song shoot where Kajol saved SRK's life.

Yes, the romantic number of the film that was shot in gorgeous locations abroad could have proved fatal for King Khan, had Kajol not turned his saviour. During the making video of Gerua, Kajol shared that they were shooting behind a waterfall in a cave when an incident took place. The actress had revealed in the video that while she and Shah Rukh were rehearsing their romantic dance steps, Shah Rukh could have had a bad fall from the cliff and it may have proved fatal for him. However, luckily, Kajol caught SRK's arm in the very instant and saved him from the massive fall.

Take a look:

In the video of the making of Dilwale song, Shah Rukh is seen acknowledging the fact that Kajol saved his life and that he owes it to her. Shah Rukh was seen saying in the video, "I owe you my life, Meri ye zindagi ab tumhare naam ho chuki hai (My life is now yours)." Well, that certainly proves the depth of Shah Rukh and Kajol's friendship. The duo's chemistry in Dilwale was one of the biggest highlights of the film and they continue to be one of Bollywood's most iconic duo.

Dilwale was directed by Rohit and it showcased an action love story between Shah Rukh and Kajol. Varun and Kriti also worked together for the first time in the film. Their chemistry also was adored. The music of the film also was loved and songs like Gerua, Man Ma Emotion, Janam Janam continue to rule the hearts of fans.

