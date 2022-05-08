6 years down, an eternity to go: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja mark wedding anniversary with special pics.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today and took to social media to mark the special day. The couple completed six years of their relationship and four years since they tied the knot and embarked on a new journey. Taking to Instagram, Sonam and Anand dropped adorable posts for each other. While Anand shared a video of Sonam during her early pregnancy days, the actress shared a series of super cute pictures.

Sharing the photos, Sonam also penned a sweet note. She wrote, "Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal."

Meanwhile, Anand's love note for his wifey read, "girlfriend 6 years, wife 4 years and as you can tell in this video, her early days of mom-to-be this year! Happy anniversary my #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor."

Take a look at Sonam's post below:

After dating for more than two years, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot to her businessman boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai.

