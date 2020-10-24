6 years of Happy New Year: 5 reasons why SRK, Deepika Padukone starrer is a must watch during festive season

Happy New Year, which has been helmed by Farah Khan, marks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s third collaboration together.

– this isn’t just a name but an emotion. The superstar, who has been ruling the industry for over 25 years, has made us fall in love with his charm every time he has hit the silver screen. After all, King Khan has taught us how to love and has also been touted as the King of Romance. Call it his swag, charisma, or his aura, he makes it really difficult to take our eyes off him and every Bollywood fan would relate to it. Interestingly, in his glorious career so far, Shah Rukh has tried his hands on several genres, be it romance, suspense, action, family drama and even comedy and he did nail it almost every time.

Amid this, he was seen in yet another different genre action comedy in Farah Khan directorial Happy New Year. The movie was released in 2014 and is ranked among the most expensive Hindi movies. While Happy New Year opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics, it was touted to be a full paisa vasool entertainment package and did wonders at the box office. So as Happy New Year completes six years of its theatrical release today, here are the some of the reason why this entertainment package is a must watch during this ongoing festive season.

Shah Rukh Khan and ’s chemistry sets the screen on fire

Deepika Padukone and SRK have been one of the most sizzling onscreen pairs and there are no second thoughts about it. After entertaining the audience with the stunning chemistry in Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, Farah Khan brought together this amazing pair and they managed to set the screen on fire once again. Deepika and King Khan were certainly a delight to watch together.

The great ensemble of cast was a treat

Happy New Year boasts an amazing ensemble of cast which include Shah Rukh, Deepika, Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff and each of them did perfect justice to their respective roles and entertained the audience pretty well. Besides, we can’t deny that Jackie did make one amazing villain with a swag.

A story of a heist with a punch of comedy

Happy New Year was a story of a heist wherein a group of dancers enters world dance championship to steal diamonds worth Rs 300 crores. The plot was filled with several humorous punches and this heist film had all the elements to be a perfect entertainment package that would keep hooked till the end.

AbRam’s debut is truly unmissable

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been a proud father of three kids – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, had introduced his youngest son in this movie. Yes! Happy New Year marked the little munchkin’s debut in front of the camera.

Foot-tapping music added to the entertainment quotient

While music forms a key element for any movie, Happy New Year songs managed to win hearts in a click. The movie came with several foot-tapping numbers that made the audience wear their dance shoes and hit the dance floor soon.

