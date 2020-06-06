6 Years of Holiday: Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha's winning combination makes this a masala entertainer

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty was one of the highest grossing films of 2014 and clocks six years today.

In the last few years, has been dishing out blockbuster films at the box office. From Kesari to Good Newwz, the actor has probably been in the best phase of his life as he continues to deliver some smashing hits after every few months. This year as well. the actor had set social media buzzing as two films Laxxmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi were set to release. However, the coronavirus crisis has shaken up the release schedule entirely and films have indefinitely been pushed. We are sure the actor will be back on a winning streak once things get back to normal.

Today, we decided to look back at 's action thriller from 2014 Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty as it clocks six years since its release. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Holiday was a remake of the director's own Tamil film Thuppakki and turned out to be a massive box office success. Starring Akshay Kumar and in the lead role, the film was actor Freddy Daruwala's debut. The actor played the antagonist and a pretty good one at that.

Holiday was approximately made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, but its box office collections superseded everyone's expectation. It crossed Rs 150 crores at the domestic box office and was one of the highest grossing films of 2014. So what exactly was the film's secret ingredient?

We must say that apart from a tight script, gripping action sequences and fun songs, it was Akshay Kumar and 's winning combination that made this a purely masala entertainer. While Akshay played the role of an Army man, Sonakshi was a professional boxer and their goofiness coupled with hilarious dialogues was the highlight of the film. Akshay and Sonakshi have starred in several films like Rowdy Rathore, Boss, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai Again among others and each time offered something new to the audiences.

In Holiday too, their jodi was much loved and appreciated by the audiences. The film also saw Govinda making a cameo and featuring in the song 'Palang Tod' opposite the lead pair. Songs like Shaayraana and Tu Hi Toh Hai which also featured Akshay and Sonakshi were a hug hit at the time.

The film's action sequences played out perfectly by Akshay Kumar while trying to track down the 12 sleeper agents have been some of his best stunts so far. Freddy Daruwala hit it out of the park with his performance in the action thriller. If you haven't watched Holiday, you must consider watching it for some true masala entertainment.

