6 years of Kick: 5 reasons to watch Salman Khan’s entertaining action drama

As Salman Khan starrer Kick completes six years of release, we give you five reasons why this Sajid Nadiadwala directorial is an all time favourite for the audience.

is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The superstar, who has been ruling the silver screen for over three decades, has managed to carve a niche for himself with his handsome looks, swag and impeccable acting skills. Besides, he is also one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood who is known for giving 15 consecutive Rs 100 crore movies. While he has given several blockbuster movies, his 2014 release Kick has been quite popular movies of all times.

Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick was an official Bollywood remake of 2009 release Telugu movie of the same name. The movie is about a man named Devi who was intelligent and adventurous and was looking for a ‘kick’ in his life. While he is often scolded by his loved ones, including his girlfriend Shaina (Jacqueline Fernandez) for leaving jobs as he didn’t find the kick. But the story takes an interesting turn after Devi turns into a robber Devil who has been robbing money from rich people associated with a corrupt businessman associated with Shiv Gajra to help poor people suffering from various diseases. Kick happens to be a story of a cat and mouse chase between Devi and the cops and managed to win millions of hearts. So as this movie completes six years of release, here are 5 reasons why this action drama is one of Salman’s best movie ever:

Salman Khan as the most handsome ‘devil’ ever

In his career of over three decades, Salman has played a variety of roles on the silver screen. Among all these, his role in Kick is quite popular as not just he is playing the role of a hero with a twist but he also gives feels of a perfect combination of Dhoom and Krrish. Confused? Well, Salman is playing the role of a robber in the movie and is seen wearing a stylish mask to hide his identity. Besides, Salman’s jaw dropping action sequences also made the fans go gaga over his swag. Remember the scene where Salman was seen walking nonchalantly across a railway track with the train just seconds away from mowing him down.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s sizzling chemistry

Kick marked Salman’s first collaboration with Jacqueline Fernandez and their chemistry did manage to win million of hearts. The duo did light up the screen with their adorable equation and it was difficult to take eyes off them. In fact, this new couple was indeed a breath of fresh air for the cine-goers. Besides, Kick also turned out to be Jacqueline’s big ticket to stardom.

A great ensemble of supporting cast

Apart from Salman and Jacqueline, Kick also featured Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. While Randeep played the role of the cop chasing Devil, Nawazuddin was a corrupt businessman and the villain of the movie. Both the actors played their role stupendously well. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that Kick would have missed its ‘kick’ without Randeep and Nawazuddin.

Quirky dialogues were a big hit among the audience

The dialogues of Salman Khan’s movies have a charm of its own and often manages to win hearts. While each movie has one hit dialogue, Kick was a complete package of several quirky dialogues which grabbed a lot of attention. After all, who can forget Salman’s most popular dialogue, “Mere baarein mein itna mat sochna...Dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi.”

Music that touched the hearts

Apart from a great ensemble of cast and an interesting storyline, Kick was also backed by foot-tapping numbers like Jumme Ki Raat, Yaar Naa Miley etc. Besides, Salman Khan was also seen trying his hands at sing as he crooned the song Hangover for the movie and it was a massive hit. In fact, Kick music albums continues to be among top favourites of the audience even after six years of release.

Also Read: Salman Khan indulges in farming again and gives a glimpse of his rice plantation; Watch VIDEO

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×