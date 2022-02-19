6 years of Neerja: Five crucial life lessons to learn from Sonam Kapoor starrer biopic

Today marks six years since the release of the Sonam Kapoor starrer biopic Neerja. The film which hit cinemas on the 19th of February, 2016, portrayed the story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot who risked her life to save 359 passengers who were on board the hijacked PanAm flight on a fateful September day in 1986. Ostensibly, the Ram Madhvani-directorial is about a terror attack, and how one seemingly ordinary woman’s courage and presence of mind averted the worst. However, if viewed closely with intent, one can notice several crucial life lessons embedded in Neerja’s story.

Apart from Sonam, the film featured Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tikku, Jim Sarbh, and Shekhar Ravjiani in pivotal roles. Today, as the biopic turns six, let us have a look at five ways how Neerja inspired the masses with her story.

1. Knowing when to call it QUITS

Some roads are just not meant to be taken. In life, we might find ourselves taking paths that will test out patience and strength. However, we should try and recognize when to call it quits. Neerja was trapped in an unhappy and abusive marriage, and despite everyone around her suggesting otherwise, she left her husband and instead, focused her energy on pursuing her dreams. So, it’s crucial to know when one should leave.

2. Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi

In one of the first scenes from the movie, Neerja gets down from a cab and radiantly says the famous Rajesh Khanna dialogue from Anand, “Babumoshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi”. We find her reflecting this attitude throughout as she keeps her head high, stands by her decisions, and finds happiness in what she does. Although Neerja lost her life at the young age of 23, she made the most of it.

3. Extraordinary courage in extraordinary circumstances

Extraordinary circumstances require extraordinary courage. When we find ourselves in unprecedented situations, we should hold on to our courage and remember that a little goes a long way. Neerja was just like any other 23-year-old, except when she came face to face with challenging times, be it in her personal life, or on that particular fateful day in her professional life, she showed inexplicable and rare courage, something that helped save the lives of over 300 people.

4. Persevere and keep calm

Perseverance is key for almost all curveballs that life throws our way. We might not achieve our goal at once, however, we need to keep our heads on our shoulders, be calm, and think of alternate and new routes. Neerja did not give up easily. Yes, she did have her moments of doubt, fear, panic, and hopelessness, however, her calm and quick-thinking mind helped her do the needful, even when she had a gun pointed to her head.

5. Changing the way daughters are raised

In the end, Shabana Azmi, who plays Neerja’s mother Rama Bhanot expresses in a moving monologue, how it is the norm for sisters to tie Rakhis on their ‘brave’ brothers’ wrists, so the latter protect them. But sisters are never asked to do the same for anyone. “Humare mein bhaiyo ko veer bolte hain. Veer ko behenein rakhi bandhti hain taaki wo unki raksha karein. Beheno se to koi nahi kehta raksha karne ko. Maine use kabhi nahi bataya, pata nahi kaha se usne sabke liye jeena seekh liya.” It’s crucial to change and challenge these gender roles, and bring up children of all genders with indomitable spirits.