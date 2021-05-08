6 years of Piku: How Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone improvised the interval ‘knife’ drop scene

In a chat with Film Companion, director Shoojit Sircar explained the process that went behind improvising the interval point of Piku with Deepika, Irrfan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The slow-burning classic Piku, which opened a horizon of nuanced storytelling in Hindi cinema has completed 6 years of release. The wonderful due of director Shoojit Sircar and writer Juhi Chaturvedi came together for the second time after Vicky Donor and got this ensemble cast of huge movie stars to be a part of the little sweet film with a heart. Deepika, Irrfan, and Amitabh Bachchan were all working together for the first time. Irrfan has mentioned that he was looking for a romantic film and found Piku, which is as unique and as real as it gets in terms of romance.

In a chat with Film Companion, Shoojit Sircar spoke about how the interval scene of Piku on the script was getting stale and hence he went to Mr. Bachchan, Irrfan, and Deepika with a different set of instructions to create a bit of chaos on the shoot and within that find the authentic gesture of confused human emotions. Shoojit said, “When I was discussing it with Juhi (Chaturvedi), I told her we should have a moment where all hell breaks loose. It is a full stop. Now nothing can move forward because this man (Bhaskor played by Bachchan) has irritated everyone so much.”

Shoojit explains the difference in working styles of Mr. Bachchan and Irrfan by suggesting an acting trait that Mr. Bachchan is more of a scripted actor where he would remember the lines exactly as they were written and denounce them in front of the camera. Irrfan, on the other hand, is freer and willing to improvise the scene in whichever direction it goes as long as it is interesting. Deepika lies somewhere between the two. Shoojit went to Deepika and explained to her that Irrfan and Mr. Bachchan are going to improvise this scene and if at any moment she feels lost then she should just chuck away the knife wherever she wants.

As the scene started to get a roll and Mr. Bachchan’s character kept annoying everyone to the hell and back, Shoojit mentioned, “I don’t know what happened to Irrfan at that moment. He walks away, switches on the phone, and calls his friend that is played by Jisshu (Sengupta), and says, ‘I am taking a bus back. I cannot take this family’. I cut that bit out later. Then after the phone call he went and sat, and Mr. Bachchan also just sat there. Deepika also didn’t know what to do but it was very clever of her that at that moment that she went and sat in the car.”

The scene ended and everybody seems to have loved it though some of the dialogues were dubbed later to give it a finish touching. Much later in the editing stage, Shoojit was having a hard time trying to find an interval scene for the film and than his editor, Shekhar Prajapati called him and showed him the wide shot where all three of them are not talking to each other and Shoojit felt that it is the perfect interval point for the film. Piku since then has garnered cult status and has become a comparison point for any nuanced relationship-based storytelling in Hindi cinema.

