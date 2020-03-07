6 years of Queen: Kangana Ranaut has proven her mettle with this flick & here’s why it is an ode to girl power

Queen: As the Kangana Ranaut starrer completes 6 years, we bring to you five reasons why the movie is an ode to girl power and how the actress nailed her character as Rani.

Bollywood film industry witnesses the release of numerous movies belonging to different genres every year. But honestly, there are only a few among that are able to leave an indelible imprint on the heart and mind of the audiences. One such movie is the starrer Queen that was released in 2014. Termed as one of the best performances put forward by the Thalaivi actress, this movie is a must-watch for all the Bollywood buffs! The comedy-drama didn't just showcase Kangana's acting prowess but also emerged as a commercial success.

The movie opened with a slow start at the box office but eventually made it to the top, thanks to the brilliant acting showcased by Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, and others. Queen was highly appreciated for its impressive cast and interesting storyline. However, there is one person who stood out among the cast of the movie and she is none other than Kangana herself! As the Vikas Bahl directorial completes six years of its release, we cite to you the reasons why Kangana was the perfect choice for Queen and how she proved her mettle with this flick.

Kangana Ranaut as Rani – the perfect Desi girl

It won’t be wrong to say that Kangana Ranaut was impeccable as Rani Mehra in Queen. She aptly portrayed the role of a shy and meek Indian girl who always had a dream of getting married to her ideal ‘Rajkumar.’ However, she also taught us eventually that it was necessary to transform herself from a simple kurti-clad lady to a confident girl who had the courage to stun in a western outfit for the first time. The most laudable thing is that Kangana aka Rani knew what was best for her and immediately turned down the man whom she had loved after getting to know his cheap mindset about her.

Kangana perfectly portrays the journey of self- exploration

Queen's storyline beautifully showcased how one can indulge in self-love and exploration without having to depend on others. Kangana's performance in the film perfectly captures the vulnerability of a middle-class girl yet when she finds her own footing, Ranaut's strong side comes out in Rani and wins us over! The way in which Rani aka Kangana took a stand for herself and decided to go on a solo honeymoon trip to Amsterdam and Paris surely proved the quote that says ‘life goes on,' perfectly right. Moreover, how she made friends there and started living her life to the fullest serves as an inspiration for many. As we all know, Kangana is quite vocal regarding her opinions in real life too and her character as Rani still serves as an inspiration for many girls out there!

Kangana’s hard-hitting epic dialogues completely stole the show

No one can beat Kangana when it comes to delivering dialogues and this is what she did in Queen too! Some of her lines became so famous that they are used even now on social media as memes or other informative content. She made audiences go ROFL with dialogues like ‘Mera haal na Gupta uncle ke jaise ho gaya hai’ and ‘Mujhe Lagta hai Vijay ne na London mein sex ker liya hai.’ And how can we forget her epic dialogue when she says ‘Itna life kharab ho gaya mera.’ Kangana’s comic timings were so perfect that audiences were compelled to laugh even during the moments when she cried. We cannot help but accept the fact that her acting in some of the best scenes was totally bang on!

Kangana's London Thumakda hook step

The songs of Queen continue to be chartbusters even now and the reasons are quite obvious. But there is one particular song which probably no one is going to forget for a very long time and it happens to be London Thumakda. We definitely loved the way Kangana grooved to the beats of the song and did thumkas along with her counterparts. No one could have done it better than the actress who played very well with her plain Jane look and aced the steps like a pro!

A national award-winning performance by Kangana

There are many women-centric movies that are made in Bollywood. But Queen had a very different way of addressing issues. It encouraged all the ladies to break free and enjoy their lives to the fullest. We can take the example of Rani (Kangana Ranaut) here. She did not hesitate to move on and find ways to live life according to her own terms. She overcame the unseen barrier that holds girls and keeps them inside a shell. This national award-winning performance by the actress will be surely remembered by our generation! Be it acting or be it her dancing skills, Kangana portrayed her prowess so well in the movie that it impressed all the highest critics of the country. And this became evident when she was conferred with the National Award (best actress for Queen).

Credits :Pinkvilla

