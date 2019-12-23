66th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana among others attend the ceremony

National Film Awards 2019: The who's who of the entertainment industry is attending the 66th National Film Awards. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is distributing the awards at the Vigyan Bhawan.

The who's who of the entertainment industry is attending the 66th National Film Awards which is currently underway. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is distributing the awards at the Vigyan Bhawan. South star Keerthy Suresh, Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vicky Kaushal among others are currently attending the same. For the unversed, Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana are sharing the Best Actor Award for their films Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun, respectively. Divya Dutta and Sonali Kulkarni are hosting the event. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javedkar was all praises Akshay, Vicky, Ayushmann. In the pics, we saw Akshay handshaking with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Vicky Kaushal and sat alongside each other.

We recently reported that Amitabh Bachchan will be bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in a separate ceremony as he could not attend the event due to illness. He took to Twitter to reveal the same. He said that he is down with fever and is not allowed to travel. Big B wrote a note on being conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He wrote, “There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude. What really resides in the mind shall never be known…and may it.never….gratitude and express of immense humbleness..bear supreme today…and love.”

