The 67th National Film Awards were announced today after a delay of one year. Check out the full winners list here.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: March 22, 2021 06:35 pm
67th National Film Awards 2019 Full Winners List: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore & Kangana Ranaut win big
The 67th National Film Awards were announced after a year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The awards will be given for the year 2019 as no film was released in 2020. The last film released was Angrezi Medium in March. Coming back to awards late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore has bagged the national award in the Best Hindi Film category. The Best Actor Award was bagged by Manoj Bajpayee for the film Bhonsle. While the Best Actress Award went to Kangana Ranaut for two films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

The awards were supposed to be held in May last year. The awards are presented by the President of India. However, for the 66th National Film Awards, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu did the honours, and President Ram Nath Kovind hosted the high tea for the winners. Last year, actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana bagged the Best Actor (Male) category and South siren Keerthy Suresh received the trophy for Best Actor (Female) category.

Here are the National Film Award winners:

Most Film Friendly State Award - Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema - Marathi book The Man who Watches Cinema by Ashok Rahane, Sanjay Suri's A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema by PR Ramadasa Naidu

Best Film Critic - Sohini Chattopadhyaya

Best Non-Feature film Best Voice-over/Narrration - Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka

Best Editing Non-Feature - Arjun Saraya

All the awards in the Non-feature category

Audiography (musical) -- Radha

On-Location Sound Recordist -- Rahas

Best Cinematography -- Savita Singh for Sonsi

Best Direction -- Knock Knock Knock

Best Film on Family Values -- Oruu Pathira

Best Short Fiction -- Custody

Special Jury Award -- Small Scale Values

Best Animation -- Radha

Best Investigative -- Jakkal

Best Exploration film -- Wild Karnataka

Best Education film -- Apples and Oranges

Best Film on Social Issues -- Holy Rites (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film -- The Stork Saviours

Best Promotional film -- The Shower

Best Biographical Film -- Elephants do Remember

Best Ethnographic Film -- Charan-Atva

Best Debut Non-Feature film Director -- Khisa

Best Non-Feature Film -- An Engineered Dream

Filmmaker N Chandra announced winners in Feature Film category

Special mention: Biriyaani (Malayalam), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Tulu film - Pingara

Best Paniya film - Kejira

Best Mishing film - Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi film - Iewduh

Best Haryanvi - Choriyaan Choro se Kam Nai Hoti

Best Chattisgrahi - Bhulan the Maze

Best Telugu film - Jersey

Best Tamil film - Asuran

Best Punjabi film - Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya film - Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri film - Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam film - Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi film - Bardo

Best Konkani film - Kaajro

Best Kannada film - Akshi

Best Hindi film - Chhichhore

Best Bengali film - Gumnami

Best Assamese film - Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders

Best Editing film - Jersey (Telugu)

Best Screenplay Adapted - Gumnami

Best Cinematography - Jallikattu

Best Female Playback singer - Savani Ravindra

Best Male Playback Singer - B Praak

Best Supporting Actress - Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor - Vijay Sethupathi

Best Actress - Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga)

Best Actor -- Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle) and Dhanush (Tamil)

Best Feature Film - Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea

