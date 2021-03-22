67th National Film Awards 2019 Full Winners List: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore & Kangana Ranaut win big
The 67th National Film Awards were announced after a year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The awards will be given for the year 2019 as no film was released in 2020. The last film released was Angrezi Medium in March. Coming back to awards late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore has bagged the national award in the Best Hindi Film category. The Best Actor Award was bagged by Manoj Bajpayee for the film Bhonsle. While the Best Actress Award went to Kangana Ranaut for two films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
The awards were supposed to be held in May last year. The awards are presented by the President of India. However, for the 66th National Film Awards, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu did the honours, and President Ram Nath Kovind hosted the high tea for the winners. Last year, actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana bagged the Best Actor (Male) category and South siren Keerthy Suresh received the trophy for Best Actor (Female) category.
Here are the National Film Award winners:
Most Film Friendly State Award - Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema - Marathi book The Man who Watches Cinema by Ashok Rahane, Sanjay Suri's A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema by PR Ramadasa Naidu
Best Film Critic - Sohini Chattopadhyaya
Best Non-Feature film Best Voice-over/Narrration - Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka
Best Editing Non-Feature - Arjun Saraya
All the awards in the Non-feature category
Audiography (musical) -- Radha
On-Location Sound Recordist -- Rahas
Best Cinematography -- Savita Singh for Sonsi
Best Direction -- Knock Knock Knock
Best Film on Family Values -- Oruu Pathira
Best Short Fiction -- Custody
Special Jury Award -- Small Scale Values
Best Animation -- Radha
Best Investigative -- Jakkal
Best Exploration film -- Wild Karnataka
Best Education film -- Apples and Oranges
Best Film on Social Issues -- Holy Rites (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film -- The Stork Saviours
Best Promotional film -- The Shower
Best Biographical Film -- Elephants do Remember
Best Ethnographic Film -- Charan-Atva
Best Debut Non-Feature film Director -- Khisa
Best Non-Feature Film -- An Engineered Dream
Filmmaker N Chandra announced winners in Feature Film category
Special mention: Biriyaani (Malayalam), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
Best Tulu film - Pingara
Best Paniya film - Kejira
Best Mishing film - Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi film - Iewduh
Best Haryanvi - Choriyaan Choro se Kam Nai Hoti
Best Chattisgrahi - Bhulan the Maze
Best Telugu film - Jersey
Best Tamil film - Asuran
Best Punjabi film - Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya film - Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri film - Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam film - Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi film - Bardo
Best Konkani film - Kaajro
Best Kannada film - Akshi
Best Hindi film - Chhichhore
Best Bengali film - Gumnami
Best Assamese film - Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders
Best Editing film - Jersey (Telugu)
Best Screenplay Adapted - Gumnami
Best Cinematography - Jallikattu
Best Female Playback singer - Savani Ravindra
Best Male Playback Singer - B Praak
Best Supporting Actress - Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor - Vijay Sethupathi
Best Actress - Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga)
Best Actor -- Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle) and Dhanush (Tamil)
Best Feature Film - Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Wtf why Kangana and Sushant their are many better actors than them
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Stop giving fake sympathy to SSR, Chhichhore was below average
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
Wtf Chhichhore wasn't that great, it was an average film!!
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
If only dear Sushant was still alive to see his hard work being appreciated. His death is such a great loss. RIP dear young man.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
she was ok in these movies. ..sorry who is deciding these awards