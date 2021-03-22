67th National Film Awards: B Praak wins Best Male Playback Singer Award for Teri Mitti from Akshay’s Kesari

B Praak, who has won the National Award for Teri Mitti, is over the moon for this achievement and stated, ‘I’m speechless’.

It was quite a happening day in the entertainment industry today as the 67th National Film Awards were announced today. The announcement was made after much delay as the 67th National Film Awards were supposed to be held last year, however, it was postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic. And while the winners of the prestigious awards were announced, B Praak also managed to grab a top laurel today. The renowned singer, who had won millions of hearts with his soulful voice, bagged the award for Best Male Playback Singer.

B Praak had won the award for the song Teri Meri from starrer Kesari. For the uninitiated, Kesari was an action war film based on the Battle of Saragarhi wherein 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army had fought against 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. The song Teri Mitti was a patriotic number and has been among the most popular songs from the movie. Needless to say, it is a proud moment for B Praak and he can’t stop gushing about it. Sharing a post on Instagram, he wrote, “I’m Speechless Sirf Itna He Bolunga Yeh Sab Aap Logo Ki Blessings Aur Pyar Hai That I Won The National Award For #TeriMitti” along with thanking the entire team of Kesari.

On the other hand, , who happened to be the producer of Kesari, had also shared the big news on social media along with folded hand emoticons.

Heartiest congratulations to B Praak for winning the National Award for best male playback singer.

