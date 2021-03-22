  1. Home
67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut bags Best Actress Award for Panga & Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut has got the best birthday gift as she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The 67th National Film Awards were announced today.
28559 reads Mumbai Updated: March 22, 2021 06:18 pm
Just a day ahead of her birthday, Kangana Ranaut has managed to get the best surprise as she bagged the National Film Award as the Best Actress for Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The Dhaakad star has managed to bag her 4th National Award and fans of the actress are already celebrating her big win. At the 67th National Film Award press conference, several big names from Indian cinema were announced as winners and among them, Kangana bagged the award in the Best Actress category. 

Both films for which she bagged the award managed to win praise for audiences as well. One of the films for which she got the National Film Award for the best actress is Panga with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and the other one being her directorial debut, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. As soon as Kangana's 4th National Award was announced, fans of the actress took to social media to celebrate the same. The actress will be turning a year older tomorrow and ahead of it, many called it a birthday gift. 

The tweet by ANI read, "Actor Kangana Ranaut (file photo) awarded the best actress for 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'". To note, previously, Kangana has bagged the National Film Award as Best Actress for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She also won the National Film Award as Best Supporting Actress for Fashion. 

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her social media account to hail her sister as she bagged another National Film Award for her performance in Panga and Manikarnika. While Panga came out in 2020, Manikarnika released back in 2019. The announcement also comes a day ahead of the trailer launch of Kangana's film Thalaivi that is based on the life of political stalwart J Jayalalithaa. The actress is yet to react to the news. However, it surely has made her fans delighted. 

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

lol...national awards have become a joke...it takes away from her earlier deserved award

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

we line in a purely corrupted world.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

It is evident now that National Awards are bought. Totally undeserving.

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Modi gave award to modi Bhakt. How convenient.

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

very very undeserving.

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

oh god the go will be triple inflated now

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Gift by government so she calms down for a while

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

They didn't let her enter the party , gifted her national award instead lol

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Her masters have finally rewarded her

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Her months of campaigning for ruling party finally bore fruit lol

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Undeserved. Or it might be that they feel she might start blasting them on twitter if they dont give her an award.

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Bootlicking brought award

Anonymous 2 hours ago

BURGER ANDE WALA

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Why not Deepika for Chhapaak, Rani for Mardaani 2 or priyanka for the sky is pink?? These 3 are better than Hagna

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Great great great

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Great news Congrats kangu