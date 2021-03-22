67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut bags Best Actress Award for Panga & Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut has got the best birthday gift as she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The 67th National Film Awards were announced today.

Both films for which she bagged the award managed to win praise for audiences as well. One of the films for which she got the National Film Award for the best actress is Panga with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and the other one being her directorial debut, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. As soon as Kangana's 4th National Award was announced, fans of the actress took to social media to celebrate the same. The actress will be turning a year older tomorrow and ahead of it, many called it a birthday gift.

The tweet by ANI read, "Actor Kangana Ranaut (file photo) awarded the best actress for 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'". To note, previously, Kangana has bagged the National Film Award as Best Actress for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She also won the National Film Award as Best Supporting Actress for Fashion.

Actor Kangana Ranaut (file photo) awarded best actress for 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.#NationalFilmAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/A5SpAkbLEH — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her social media account to hail her sister as she bagged another National Film Award for her performance in Panga and Manikarnika. While Panga came out in 2020, Manikarnika released back in 2019. The announcement also comes a day ahead of the trailer launch of Kangana's film Thalaivi that is based on the life of political stalwart J Jayalalithaa. The actress is yet to react to the news. However, it surely has made her fans delighted.

