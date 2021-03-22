  1. Home
67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut thanks Manikarnika, Panga teams, family & fans on her 4th win; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter handle to express her happiness for winning the Best Actress award for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga at the 67th National Film Awards.
The prestigious 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Monday. The ceremony felicitated films and artists for the year 2019. Among the top winners is the actress Kangana Ranaut. The Tanu Weds Manu star has bagged the award for the Best Actress category for her movies Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. To note, this is her fourth National Award. She had previously won National Awards for her performance in Queen, Fashion and the romantic-comedy Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Needless to say, the actress has added another feather to her glowing hat.

Kangana recently took to her Twitter handle to express her happiness over the win and made a special video thanking her fans, family and well-wishers. The Thalaivi star also expressed her gratitude to the entire team and crew of her films Manikarnika and Panga. In the video, Kangana can be heard saying, “National films have been announced. I have got awards for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. I have also directed Manikarnika, I would like to thank my filmmakers, writers, and the entire cast and crew of the films.” She added, “Thank you very much for making these films so successful. Thank you so much, everyone, to my audience, fans who have been so supportive, and to my family, my sister, and my entire team.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter post below:

Earlier, her sister Rangoli Chandel had shared a series of posts congratulating her and said this is “the Best birthday gift ever to her sister.”  Besides Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, has won big at the ceremony that was supposed to be held in May last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

