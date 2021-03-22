67th National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee bags Best Actor Award for Bhonsle

Bhonsle, which was also co-produced by Manoj Bajpayee, had featured the actor in the titular role and his performance has been widely appreciated.

Manoj Bajpayee has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. The actor, who has successfully carved a niche for himself over the years with his impressive line of work, has now added another big laurel to his list of accomplishments. After all, Manoj has bagged the top laurel in the recently announced 67th National Film Awards. Yes! You read it right. Just a month before his birthday, the renowned actor has bagged the Best Actor award for his spectacular stint in the movie Bhonsle. Interestingly, he had shared the title with Dhanush who won the award for Asuran.

Helmed by Devashish Makhija, Bhonsle was a story of a retired Mumbai police officer and had witnessed a digital release last year. While the first look was launched that the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Bhonsle had opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. In fact, everyone was in awe of Manoj Bajpayee’s looks and performance as in the movie. To note, this isn’t the first time Manoj has bagged a National Film Award. Instead, he had won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Satya and Special Jury National Award for 2003 released Pinjar.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush, had also managed to bag the top laurel at the prestigious 67th National Film Awards today. The diva had won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput and starrer, 2019 release Chhichhore had won the award of Best Hindi Film.

Credits :PIB

