67th National Film Awards: Rangoli Chandel on cloud nine as Kangana Ranaut wins big: Best birthday gift ever

Rangoli Chandel recently took to her Instagram handle to express her happiness as Kangana Ranaut won big at the prestigious 67th National Film Awards. Check out her reaction below.

Actor has got a big reason to celebrate. The diva is turning a year older tomorrow and it looks like the actress is going to have a grand celebration, and we say why not? This is a moment of double celebration for her. The Tanu Weds Manu star has won big at the prestigious 67th National Film Awards. She has won the National Award for the Best Actress category for her movies 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" and 'Panga'. Kangana has been receiving sweet shout-outs from her near and dear ones.

Her sister Rangoli Chandel is surely on cloud nine and took to her social media handles to express her happiness over the same. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rangoli shared a news article of a news wire and wrote, Can you believe this?? 4th National Award for Manikarnika and Panga both… Best actress ever my dearest sis!!!” She also posted a photo from the announcement ceremony of the awards and said, “Best birthday gift ever to my sister,” followed by heart emoticons.

Rangoli also shared a photo of her sister and captioned it as, “Undisputed Queen.”

Take a look at Rangoli Chandel’s Instagram posts below:

Meanwhile, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and starrer Chhichhore has bagged the National Award in the Best Hindi Film category. Manoj Bajpayee notched the Best Actor award for the film Bhosle.

The 67th National Film Awards took place in New Delhi and are for films from the year 2019. The event was organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Also Read: 67th National Film Awards 2019 Full Winners List: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore & Kangana Ranaut win big

Credits :Rangoli Chandel Instagram

Share your comment ×