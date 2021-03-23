67th National Film Awards: Shahid Kapoor congratulates entire team of Jersey: 'Thanks for the extra pressure'

Telugu film Jersey starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath has won big at the 67th National Film Awards. Recently, Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen in the Hindi remake of the movie, penned a sweet note while congratulating the team.

Actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama Jersey that is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same title. Directed by the same director, Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film will see the Kabir Singh star playing the role of a cricketer who aims to play for the Indian team after leaving his cricketing career ten years ago. Well, Shahid, who is quite excited about the film, is glad to be a part of the movie that has won big at the 67th National Film Awards. Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Nani and Shraddha Srinath starrer Jersey won two awards at the prestigious award ceremony.

Jersey won the Best Feature Film award in Telugu while editor Naveen Nooli won an award for Best Editing for the same film. ‘Elated’ Shahid took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the entire team of the film. The Haider actor also added a dose of humour to his caption. Sharing the poster, the Jab We Met star wrote, “Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure @gowtamnaidu @nameisnani @shraddhasrinath @sitharaentertsinments.”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, talking about Jersey’s Hindi remake, the forthcoming flick also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. Earlier, while talking to DNA, the Batla House actress had opened up on working with Shahid and hailed the actor’s work. She also mentioned that working with Shahid was not just an enriching experience but was also a dream come true. Mrunal was quoted. as saying, “I won't stop praising Shahid because he is so fabulous as a performer. Every time he creates magic on screen and I just kind of wonder 'how do you do it?' I make sure to sit in front of the monitor when it's his shot so that I don't miss out on that X factor that he has.”

Jersey will be released on Diwali i.e 5th November this year.

