67th National Film Awards: 'Sushant Singh Rajput made us proud' says Nitesh Tiwari on Chhichhore's win

On Monday, the National Film Awards ceremony was held in the National capital of New Delhi and many film personalities attended the same. One of the films that was honoured included Late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore. Chhichhore had won the National Award for the Best Hindi Film of 2019 and the team was honoured at the ceremony. Sajid Nadiadwala and director Nitesh Tiwari attended the event and received the honour in front of the prestigious guests. There, director Nitesh remembered Sushant.

Talking about the late actor, Chhichhore director dedicated the award to the late Sushant and said that Sushant was an integral part of the film. Tiwari remembered him and expressed that Sushant made their team proud. He said, "Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him." For those not aware, Sushant was seen as Anni in the film with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and other actors. It was his last on screen outing before his sad demise in June 2020. Chhichhore had received a lot of from audiences when it was released back in 2019 and it won many awards as well.

At the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, many big names were present to receive their awards for films that won hearts in 2019. Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut were among the attendees at the National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi along with Chhichhore's Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala. Photos from the event of stars receiving their recognitions are now going viral on social media.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Rajinikanth shares candid moments with Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut at 67th National Film Awards