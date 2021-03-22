67th National Film Awards: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore wins Best Hindi Film Award

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore was one of the most talked about and loved movies of 2019 and it has now managed to win the award of Best Hindi Film at the prestigious 67th National Film Awards.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday, March 22 after much of the delay. The awards which were supposed to be held in May last year were postponed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. And while the list of winners of top honours were announced today it has left everyone ecstatic. Amid the top laurels, Nitesh Tiwari’s 2019 release Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, , Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin has also managed to leave a mark. After all, the movie has managed to bag the award for Best Hindi film at the prestigious 67th National Film Awards.

For the uninitiated, the movie marked the Sushant’s first collaboration with Shraddha, Nitesh and the entire cast of the movie and had opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. Chhichhore was touted to be a nostalgic journey of college and hostel days and came with a powerful message of treasuring life and not to give up under any circumstances. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial had won a lot of critical acclaim for his heart-touching storyline, direction and impeccable performance by the entire team. Needless to say, winning a national award is indeed a proud moment for the entire team of Chhichhore.

Apart from Chhichhore, actors and Manoj Bajpayee also managed to win the top laurels at the 67th National Film Awards this year. Kangana Ranaut has won the National Award for the Best Actress category for the movies Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi while Manoj Bajpayee bagged the Best Actor award for his stint in the movie Bhonsle.

Credits :PIB

