68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn wins Best Actor for 3rd time; Bags it for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. In his career of over three decades, Ajay has given us several hit movies and left us in awe of his performances. And now, the actor is making the headlines as he has been honoured with the prestigious National Film Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior after the winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday evening. To note, this happens to be Ajay Devgn’s third National Film Award.