69th National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon win Best Actress, Rocketry is Best Film; winners' list

The National Film Awards is one of the most prestigious and respected film awards in India. Every year, the ceremony rewards the finest pieces of works and individuals from Indian cinema. It is conducted by the Directorate of Film Festivals which is an organization set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Today, the 69th edition of the awards was announced by the Jury at the National Media Center in New Delhi. Celebs from different industries were awarded and honored for their immense contribution and top-notch performances. From Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Allu Arjun, here's take a look at the complete winners' list below:

Complete winners’ list:

Best Feature Film: Rocketry

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi

Best Screenplay (Original): Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Direction (Songs): Pushpa

Best Male Playback Singer: RRR

Best Choreography: RRR

Best Production Design: Sardar Udham

Best Editing: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Make-up: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography: RRR

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Non-Feature Film – Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)

Best Director – Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)

Best Film on Family Values – Chand Saanse (Hindi)

Best Cinematographer – Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)

Best Investigative Film – Looking For Challan (English)

Best Educational Film – Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)

Best Film on Social Issues – Mithu Di (English), Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)

Best Environmental Films – Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)

Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar

Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu

Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor

