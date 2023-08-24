69th National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon win Best Actress, Rocketry is Best Film; winners' list
The 69th National Film Awards 2023 were announced today and it has some really exciting winners in different categories.
Key Highlight
-
The complete list of winners of 69th National Film Award is out
-
Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt win Best Actress
-
Allu Arjun bags Best Actor award
The National Film Awards is one of the most prestigious and respected film awards in India. Every year, the ceremony rewards the finest pieces of works and individuals from Indian cinema. It is conducted by the Directorate of Film Festivals which is an organization set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Today, the 69th edition of the awards was announced by the Jury at the National Media Center in New Delhi. Celebs from different industries were awarded and honored for their immense contribution and top-notch performances. From Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Allu Arjun, here's take a look at the complete winners' list below:
Complete winners’ list:
Best Feature Film: Rocketry
Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
Best Screenplay (Original): Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Direction (Songs): Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music):
Best Male Playback Singer: RRR
Best Female Playback Singer:
Best Lyrics:
Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist):
Best Audiography (Sound Designer):
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track):
Best Choreography: RRR
Best Cinematography:
Best Costume Design:
Best Production Design: Sardar Udham
Best Editing: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Make-up: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Stunt Choreography: RRR
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show
Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Telugu Film:
Best Haryanvi Film:
Best Dimasa Film:
Best Tulu Film:
Best Marathi Film:
Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
Best Assamese Film: Anur
Best Child Artist:
Best Children’s Film:
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation:
Best Film on Social Issue:
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director:
Best Non-feature Film:
Best Environment Film:
Best Film on Family Values:
Best Short Fiction Film:
Best Investigative Film:
Best Promotional Film:
Best Science and Technology Film:
Best Exploration Film:
Best Educational Film:
Best Film on Social Issues:
Best Arts and Culture Film:
Best Biographical Film:
Best Ethnographic Film:
Best Debut Non-feature Film of a Director:
Best Direction:
Best Cinematography:
Best Audiography:
Best Narration Voiceover:
Best Music Direction:
Best Editing:
Best On Location Sound:
Best Non-Feature Film – Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)
Best Director – Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)
Best Film on Family Values – Chand Saanse (Hindi)
Best Cinematographer – Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)
Best Investigative Film – Looking For Challan (English)
Best Educational Film – Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)
Best Film on Social Issues – Mithu Di (English), Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)
Best Environmental Films – Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)
Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar
Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu
Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor
Most Film Friendly State:
