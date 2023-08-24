69th National Film Awards 2023: Know why Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and others' films from 2021 were awarded now

The National Film Awards is one of the most prestigious film awards in India. Every year, the governing body bestows awards to films and artists in different categories. These awards are given by the Directorate of Film Festival which is an arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. However, this year something strange happened. The 69th annual awards gave awards to films that came out in the year 2021. So let us find out the exact reason behind this.

Reason behind 2021 Films getting awards in 2023

Generally, National awards are given to films from the year before. This is why people were expecting this time for films from 2022 to get the honors. However, the reason behind this delay is the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns it induced. Because of these lockdowns, there was a two-year delay in these ceremonies. The award for the year 2021 was originally planned for 2022. However, the pandemic drastically changed the situation. Last year the 68th National Film Awards took place. At this event, films from 2020 were honored. Similarly, the winners of 2021 were announced this year.

About the 68th National Film Award

Feature and non-feature length films that were certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, were eligible for this year's ceremony. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. This was the first National Award for both these actresses. Allu Arjun became the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor Award. R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Film Award.

Nikhil Mahajan won the Best Director for helming the film Godavari. Pankaj Tripathi bagged the Best Supporting Actor Award for Mimi. Pallavi Joshi, on the other hand, won the Best Supporting Actress Award for Kashmir Files. Gangubai Kathiawadi won in four categories including Best Actress, Best Editing, Best Make-up, Best Screenplay Writer (Adapted), and Best Dialogue.

