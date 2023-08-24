69th National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan celebrates Best Film win for Rocketry The Nambi Effect; see PIC

The National Film Awards, regarded as one of the most prestigious film award ceremonies in India was held on August 24. Like every year, this time as well, the award ceremony took place in New Delhi, where the President of India presented the awards to the winners. As the 69th National Film Awards took place today at a press meet in New Delhi, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film. The film was directed by R Madhavan, and he took to Instagram stories to share his joy.

R Madhavan celebrates National Film Award win of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

After bagging the award for the Best Feature Film at the National Film Awards, actor-director R Madhavan took to Instagram to share his happiness. In the story, he posted a photo with his mother and wished her on the occasion of her birthday, and also shared a photo of the announcement made for his film, after winning the award. On the story, the actor wrote, “Wish you the happiest birthday Amma. All yours Appas and Nambi Sir’s Blessings.” Have a look:

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Directed, written, and produced by R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama film based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan himself. The story revolves around the life of the scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, (ISRO), who was later accused in the ISRO espionage case and was soon exonerated.

Meanwhile, at 5 p.m. today, the 69th National Film Awards winners were revealed. Across the country, many movie enthusiasts had been following the event live on the Press Information Bureau India and Information and Broadcasting Ministry's official social media channels. On the other hand, a few cinephiles also watched the awards event on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

There’s absolutely no doubt that the winners' announcement has sparked a ton of interest all over social media platforms, and people are actively participating in it.

Apart from R Madhavan, actors like Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Pallavi Joshi, among others also won big titles at the 69th National Film Awards.