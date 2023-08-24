69th National Film Awards 2023: Vicky Kaushal expresses joy as Sardar Udham wins big; 'Eternally grateful'

One of the most prestigious film award ceremonies in India, the National Film Awards, was held on August 24. Per usual, the award ceremony took place in New Delhi, where the President of India presented the awards to the winners.

As the 69th National Film Awards took place today at a press meet in the national capital, Sardar Udham won five awards - Best Hindi Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Audiography (Re-recording) Final Mixing. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal played the lead role.

Vicky Kaushal expressed gratitude as Sardar Udham wins five National Film Awards

After bagging five National Film Awards at the 69th award ceremony, Vicky Kaushal, who played the lead role in Sardar Udham, took to Instagram to express his gratitude and happiness. The actor posted a story on Instagram in which he mentioned the names of the awards the film Sardar Udham won and wrote, “Eternally grateful and honored to be a part of this Film and this special Team. 5 NATIONAL AWARDS! Congratulations Team #SardarUdham.” Have a look:

About Sardar Udham

Sardar Udham is a biographical historical drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar and is based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The film starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, and Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu, and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles.

Advertisement

The 69th National Film Award ceremony took place today, on August 24, at 5 p.m. Across the country, several movie lovers followed the event live on the official media channels of the Press Information Bureau India and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. At the same time, audiences also participated in the awards event through their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

After the winners were announced, social media platforms were filled with netizens congratulating their favorite actors and actresses.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, other people who won the National Film Award are R Madhavan, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Allu Arjun, and Pallavi Joshi, among others.