69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon receive honors from President Droupadi Murmu; WATCH

Today, the winners of the 69th National Film Awards were celebrated in a ceremony at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Alia Bhatt, recognized for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, clinched the Best Actress award. Sharing the spotlight was actress Kriti Sanon, honored for her role in Mimi in the same category. President Droupadi Murmu presented them with the esteemed Silver Lotus Award, and their exuberance and joy were unmistakable as they took the stage to receive this distinguished accolade.

On Tuesday, October 17, the talented actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon received their first-ever National Awards at the ceremony held in Delhi. Alia was honored for her captivating performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial masterpiece, Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti earned the accolade for her role in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi.

Radiating elegance, Alia adorned her white-gold wedding saree, gracing the stage with a beaming smile. With folded hands, she extended her gratitude to the dignitaries as she received the prestigious award. Have a look:

A brief video showcasing her character from the movie preceded the announcement of her well-deserved victory. She was accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who proudly captured her winning moment on his phone from the audience.

On the other hand, Kriti donned a graceful pastel-colored saree for the occasion. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude with folded hands as she ascended the stage. Her infectious smile spoke volumes as she couldn't contain her joy during the momentous occasion. Check it out:

During the ceremony, a video featuring Kriti in her character from Mimi was showcased. Kriti’s parents were present to support and cheer for her.

