69th National Film Awards: Emotional Waheeda Rehman gets standing ovation; Pankaj Tripathi, Karan Johar and others receive honors

The National Awards stand tall as a sought-after celebration of cinematic excellence. Earlier this year in August, a list of awardees for the 69th National Film Awards was announced. Now, months after, today on October 17, the official felicitation ceremony was held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. On the special occasion, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon clinched award for Best Actress for their films, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. In addition to this, other winners including Pankaj Tripathi, R Madhavan, Pallavi Joshi amongst others were felicitated with the honor by the honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Waheeda Rehman – Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Legendary veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was honored with the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema. The actress was seen getting emotional as she received the award. On the special occasion, she looked extremely graceful in a cream saree. The actress also got a standing ovation at the remarkable moment.

Several renowned celebrities including Chiranjeevi and Rakesysh Omprakash Mehra also sent their heart-warming wishes to the legendary actress.

Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R. Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was honored under the best feature film category; the award was conferred to the producer Varghese Moolan and director R. Madhavan.

Best supporting role:

The ever so versatile Pankaj Tripathi was felicitated for his performance in Best supporting role in National Award-winning film Mimi. For the special occasion, he was seen in white kurta pajama paired with matching blazer. While the actor was being felicitated, whole auditorium hooted to celebrate his achievement.

On the other hand, Pallavi Joshi was also awarded for Best Supporting role in The Kashmir Files. Being a doting husband, Vivek Agnihotri was also seen capturing the priceless moment.

Sardar Udham

Shootjit Sircar’s Sardar Udham starred Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. The film had clinched five awards - Best Hindi Film, Best Hindi Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Audiography (Re-recording) Final Mixing. For Best Hindi Film, the award was presented to Sheel Kumar from Rising Suns Films and Kino Works, while Veera Kapur Ee for Best Costume Designer, Mansi Dhruv Mehta.

Special Jury Award: Shershaah

Vishnuvardhan’s directorial Shershaah clinched the Special Jury Award. On the occasion; the award was conferred to Dharma Productions’ head-honcho and director-producer Karan Johar.

Gangubai Kathiawadi:

While Alia Bhatt was felicitated in the Best Actress category for Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film was also awarded for its Best Screenplay. The award for which was presented to Utkarshini Vashishtha. Best Makeup to Preetisheel Singh.

The Kashmir Files

The honorary Nargis Dutt Award For Best Film on National Integration was conferred to The Kashmir Files. At the special event, the film director Vivek Agnihotri was conferred with the honor.