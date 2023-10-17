69th National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon stuns in beautiful pastel saree as she arrives for 'big day' with her parents

Kriti Sanon is one of the most successful and popular names in Bollywood. After years of hard work, she finally bagged the National Award for Best Actress this year for Mimi. Today, she arrived in New Delhi with her parents to get the award. The award was shared by Alia Bhatt who reached the city with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Kriti Sanon arrives in New Delhi with her parents for National Award

Today, on October 17th, the 69th National Film Awards will be handed out to all the winners in New Delhi. Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress for Mimi and she arrived in the city with her parents. Draped in a lovely pastel saree, the actress looks absolutely ethereal. For the occasion, her mom had donned a red saree while her dad opted for a suit.

Check out the video:

Kriti Sanon has 'butterflies' in her stomach on the big day

Right before arriving in New Delhi for the awards, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories to share a video. In it, the actress recorded herself with a National Film Award batch and wrote: "Big Day (blue butterfly emoji) in my stomach.. #Blessed (folded hands emoji)"

Check out her story:

Kriti Sanon on her National Award win

Kriti Sanon shared the National Award for Best Actress with Alia Bhatt who won for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Taking to Instagram, Kriti wrote a lengthy post thanking everyone. She wrote: "Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me!" She further thanked the film's director Laxman Utekar, her parents and her sister Nupur Sanon. In conclusion, she also congratulated Alia on her win.

At the event, Kriti told Doordarshan: "Firstly, it has not been so quick. The journey has taken me about I think 9 years today to be getting this prestigious award but of course to win a national award within a decade is I understand is very very big thing."

Workwise, Kriti was last seen in the big-budget mythological epic Adipurush which turned out to be a critical and commercial failure. She is now gearing up for the dystopian action film Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from that, she will be next seen in an untitled romantic film with Shahid Kapoor and The Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. This year, she also turned into a producer with Do Patti. The film is being helmed by Kanika Dhillon and also stars Kajol.

