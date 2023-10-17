69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor is doting hubby as he happily clicks Alia Bhatt's big moment

Alia Bhatt's performance as the titular Gangubai Kathiawadi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's eponymous film met with acclaim. She has been bestowed with the National Film Award for Best Actress for the role. As she went up to the stage to receive the award, her hubby Ranbir Kapoor captured the special moment on his phone.

Ranbir Kapoor captures Alia Bhatt's win on phone

Today, on October 17th, Alia Bhatt arrived in New Delhi with her hubby Ranbir Kapoor to receive the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Film Awards. As she went to the stage and received the award from President Draupadi Murmu, Ranbir was seen capturing the special moment on his phone. The Rockstar actor was all smiles as he filmed everything on his phone.

Check out the video:

At the ceremony, Alia wore a saree which she had donned at her wedding. Apart from her, Karan Johar, Pankaj Tripathi, Waheeda Rahman and others were also present at the event.

Alia Bhatt on her National Award win

On 24th August, the National Award winners were announced. After getting the good news, Alia took to her Instagram to share a lengthy note thanking people for her big win. She wrote: "To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.." She also congratulated Kriti Sanon who won the award for Mimi.

Workwise, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. This year, the actress also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Alia will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra which will release next year. The film is reportedly a prison escape drama and will be produced by her along with Karan's Dharma Productions. Apart from that, she has also joined the YRF Spy Universe.

