69th National Film Awards: Shoojit Sircar congratulates entire team of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham

The National Awards are a prestigious recognition of outstanding achievements in the world of cinema. Back in August, the winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced. Now, on October 17, the official award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. As the Vicky Kaushal starrer film Sardar Udham bags 5 awards including Best Hindi Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design, and Best Audiography: Re-Recording (Final Mixing), the film’s director Shoojit Sircar congratulated the entire team.

Shoojit Sircar extends heartfelt wishes to the team of Sardar Udham on winning 5 National Awards

Today, on October 17, the 69th National Film Awards took place. The Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham’s director Shoojit Sircar is currently filming in the United States for his upcoming project. He sent his congratulations and best wishes to the Sardar Udham team for receiving the National Film Awards. The award ceremony was held this afternoon at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. In a statement, Shoojit Sircar expressed, “I'm deeply saddened that I couldn't attend the National Film Awards ceremony. Nevertheless, our team that received the National Awards was there shining brightly at the podium. I want to express my gratitude and extend heartfelt congratulations to my producers, Ronnie and Sheel, and the entire Sardar Udham team for turning this dream into reality for many.”

About Sardar Udham

The film is set in India and England and tells the story of Sardar Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab. He assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to seek revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The movie was made available on October 16, 2021, for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in The Great Indian Family, opposite Manushi Chillar. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya the film hit the theaters on 22 September. The actor is currently gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie Sam Bahadur, which is expected to come out later this year. Vicky will be seen alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, who portrays the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra, who takes on the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife, Silloo Manekshaw.

ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon stuns in beautiful pastel saree as she arrives for 'big day' with her parents