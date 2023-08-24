69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham wins big; bags Best Hindi Film Feature award

Awards and recognition are the motivation every person needs to continue doing the hard work. Just like in any other sector, the Government of India also hosts the National Film Awards every year to honor the hard work and creativity of people in the Indian entertainment industry across languages. This year, the list of the 69th National Award winners was declared by the government of India.

Since morning, cinephiles were biting their nails in nervousness, praying that their favorite celeb and movie would win the most converted award at the National Film Awards 2023. Well, the prayers of Sardar Udham fans have been answered.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham wins National Film Award

The 2021 film, Sardar Udham directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role won the Best Hindi Film (Feature) award in the regional films category at the 69th National Film Awards. The biographical historical drama film also won the Best Production Design, Best Audiography, Best Cinematography, and Best Costume awards.

On the 69th National Award

This year, the films certified and released in 2021 competed for the coveted award. The list of the winners was submitted by the jury heads to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Anurag Thakur.

As for the jury, Indian film director Ketan Mehta headed the feature film jury. The non-feature film jury was headed by Vasanth S. Sai. Indian writer Yatindra Mishra led the best writing on cinema jury.

This year, 280 feature films in 28 languages were received as entries while 158 entries in 23 languages were received in the non-feature film category.

More on the National Film Awards

The National Film Award is hosted every year and was first presented in 1954. The Government of India selects a panel that further decides which artist or film will be honored with what award. The award ceremony happens in New Delhi at Vigyan Bhavan. During the function, the President of India presents the awards to the winners. Interestingly, it also marks the inauguration of the National Film Festival which screens some of the award-winning films.

