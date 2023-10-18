69th National Film Awards: Waheeda Rehman recalls initial reaction on learning about bagging award

The felicitation ceremony of the 69th National Film Awards was held yesterday, October 17, and the occasion observed several celebrities being honored with prestigious awards. Legendary actress Waheeda Rehman was also honored during the ceremony with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Indian cinema. The actress has now revealed her reaction when she was told about it initially by Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Rehman also noted how she never dreamt of bagging the prestigious award.

Waheeda Rehman reveals initial reaction on learning about Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award honor

The veteran actress made her debut in 1956 with CID and proceeded to win the hearts of the audience with the films that followed. After bagging the honorable Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award recently, the veteran actress has now revealed her initial reaction upon learning about it from Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

During a recent interview with Doordarshan National, the veteran actress recalled being numb after learning about her triumph from the Union Minister. “I thought, ‘Ye kahan se, kaise aa gaya? (How did this come to me?)’ Then I told him that I haven’t worked in the last 10-12 years. But he said, ‘This is not about your present work. This is about the work you have done in your lifetime. We are giving it to you, you just accept it,'” shared Waheeda Rehman.

The Guide actress proceeded to reveal how she had never dreamt about bagging the award and said how she received an award after a long duration. “I thought all the awards that I had to receive I had already received. I was honored with Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan,” said the legendary actress.

Waheeda Rehman’s overwhelming reaction to accepting the award at the 69th National Awards

The veteran actress was honored with the award on stage yesterday, at the 69th National Film Awards and also received a standing ovation. As she was felicitated, Rehman revealed at the ceremony, how she felt honored and humble after receiving the award. She also noted how the entire Bollywood fraternity played a key role in making her reach the remarkable spot.

Rehman went on to highlight how she has been lucky to receive the love from top filmmakers, technicians, dialogue writers, and music directors.

