69th National Films Awards: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi takes home awards in 5 big categories

Back in 2022, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi made its way to theatres, people speculated that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was on her way to taking over the Hindi film industry. The film won multiple accolades and emerged as a box office success with its massive collection of INR 153.69 crores, nationally and INR 209.77 crores, globally. Yet again, the film has won not one, but five awards in major categories at the 69th National Films Awards 2023.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi wins 5 national awards

With a bag full of awards won at the National Films Awards, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has taken over the film industry by storm. In the Features Film (Hindi) Regional category, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award which she shared with Kriti Sanon for Mimi. The award for Best Editing was won by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Additionally, the film was also given the award for Best Dialogue. It was credited to Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia.

Moreover, the Best Screenplay award was given to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha for the film. Lastly, Preetisheel Singh D’souza won the Best Makeup award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali expresses his happiness on winning the award

Talking about the massive success of the film and finally getting the coveted national award, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in a statement, “I’m happy for everybody who has won, my film and other films, and everybody, who has won. Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from the government, and nationally and from a respectful jury, it always brings you joy.” He added, “As far as cinema is celebrated from all over India, it is a wonderful moment for all of us. I’m too happy.”

Advertisement

Here’s who won the Best Film and Best Actor award

While Alia and Kriti shared the award for Best Actress, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award (Telugu) in the regional category for the film Pushpa: The Rise Part 1. However, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bagged the title of the Best Feature Film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt 'overflows with pride' as Alia Bhatt wins National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi