7/10 tweets that sum up our reaction to Sima Taparia's return on Indian Matchmaking 3

Ever since it was announced that the popular Netflix show Indian Matchmaking will be renewed for Season 3 fans have been jumping with joy. This show is definitely a guilty pleasure for many and many might not admit but they secretly enjoy watching it. Well, on April 21, the third season was released and since then netizens cannot stop talking about the show. Sima Taparia is back with a bang giving marriage tips to her clients in the US and India. If you are planning to binge-watch this series over the weekend then read these tweets before you come to any conclusion.

Netizens views on Indian Matchmaking 3

1) Taking a small break and watching the 1st ep of Indian matchmaking season 3 I'm gagging

2) indian matchmaking season 3 marathon kinda friday night

3) The Indian Matchmaking season 3 is here... #IndianMatchmakingseason3 And I cannot not tweet about it, it's a necessity... The whole show revolves around hypocrites wanting people to accept them with open heart and arms but have an air tight narrow mindedness

4) Indian matchmaking is clearly an anthropological experiment on how accomplished, smart, amazing women are constantly asked in desi culture to settle for sub-par men under the banner of compromise. It’s been 3 seasons and if I hear the word compromise I’m gonna smack someone’s mom

5) Watching Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking. I don’t know why, but I REALLY like this show

6) it’s been 3 whole seasons of indian matchmaking and sima aunty is still telling girls to compromise, settle and adjust for bald men

7) Binge watched awesome sauce Sima Aunty on season 3 of Indian matchmaking. Good comeback after a boring season 2.

8) Loved Rushali in Indian Matchmaking Season 3. Pradhyuman bro, it is your loss. Rushali is not only unbelievably beautiful, but she has a heart of gold as well.

9) My husband just told me he knows what we are doing tomo night. Proceeded to tell me “Indian Matchmaking season 3!” Forget Eid. Forget biryani. But yes Indian matchmaking season 3 takes precedence.

Have you seen Indian Matchmaking 3 yet? If yes then what was your experience like? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

