7 actor-director pairs we'd love to see recreate magic on big screen: Akshay Kumar-Neeraj Pandey to Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani

Over the past decades, the Hindi film industry has given the audience some iconic actor-director pairs who created magic whenever they worked together. Be it Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey’s Special 26 or Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, not just the movies, the pairing also became iconic. Take a look at the seven talented actors and directors who should consider working together again.

1. Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey

Special 26 is one of the iconic movies in which Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey worked together. A couple of years later, they collaborated again for Rustom, but Pandey didn’t direct the film but co-produced it. The work speaks for itself; hence, watching them create magic again for the big screen would be a treat for the audience.

2. Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani

Even after decades of its release, 3 Idiots continues to remain one of the evergreen movies of Bollywood, thanks to the talented pair, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The actor and director worked again in 2014 for the comedy-drama film PK, which was again a massive hit.

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra made his debut as a director with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and since then, his association with Shah Rukh Khan has been an epic one. Then came films like Mohabbatein and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which are enough reasons why the actor-director pair should return to making more films together.

4. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

It’s a known fact that Deepika Padukone is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s muse and definitely his lucky charm. Films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat continue to win viewers’ hearts even today. Hence, we feel they should return with another banger soon.

5. Alia Bhatt and Imtiaz Ali

Next up, we have yet another iconic actor-director pair and it’s Alia Bhatt and Imtiaz Ali. The talented artists worked together in Highway and we can’t wait to see them come up with more content for the audience.

6. Ranveer Singh and Maneesh Sharma

The 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat was the debut project of both Ranveer Singh and Maneesh Sharma. With their first project, the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl artists proved they are an epic match.

7. Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar

Last but not least, we have Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar. Who would not want to see them come together after they worked in the 2001 film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?

Let us know which among these is your favorite actor-director pair.