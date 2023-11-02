7 exciting Bollywood films adapted from books that are binge-worthy on OTT: Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan to Alia Bhatt's Raazi

Books take us to a different world when we read them. Films, on the other hand, are a visual medium that is an entirely different experience. Once in a while, makers try to bridge the two together when they adapt some exciting books. Over the years, we have seen films like Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi to Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent release Jaane Jaan that are based on literature work. So here is a list of 7 book adaptations that can be enjoyed on OTT.

7 Bollywood films that are adapted from books

1. Jaane Jaan

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Stars: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, Raj Vasant

Sujoy Ghosh, Raj Vasant Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan is adapted from the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Set in Kalimpong, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat and follows a single mother involved in a homicide. The film remains faithful to its source material and, at the same time, branches out to different territories for an Indian context.

2. Raazi

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Stars: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Writer: Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer

Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The 2018 spy thriller film Raazi is based on the 2008 spy thriller novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder S. Sikka. Based on true events, the film follows a RAW agent who gets married to a Pakistani military officer to relay important information. The film consists of one nail-biting suspenseful moment after another that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Don't miss it if you are into espionage and thrillers.

3. Devdas

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Jackie Shroff

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Jackie Shroff Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Ranjit Kapadia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Ranjit Kapadia Where to watch/OTT Platform: JioCinema

Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 Bengali romance novel Devdas has been adapted multiple times, but none are like this version. Filled with beautiful sets and grand music, accompanied by incredible performances by Shah Rukh Khan and others, Devdas is hard to miss. The film follows a wealthy man who seeks refuge in drinking after his family rejects marriage prospects with his childhood love, Paro.

4. Aisha

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Stars: Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol

Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol Director: Rajshree Ojha

Rajshree Ojha Writer: Devika Bhagat, Ritu Bhatia, Manu Rishi (Dialogues)

Devika Bhagat, Ritu Bhatia, Manu Rishi (Dialogues) Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney plus Hotstar

Directed by Rajshree Ojha, Aisha stars Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Cyrus Sahukar, and Amrita Puri, among others. It is based on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma. Upon release, the film met with mostly positive critical response and turned out to be a financial success. Watch Aisha if you are into character-driven stories filled with fun moments.

5. 3 Idiots

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Stars: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

One of the most successful Bollywood films of all time, 3 Idiots, is a loose adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's 2004 novel Five Point Someone. The film received universal acclaim and remained the highest-grossing Indian film until 2013. After so many years, now is the right time to revisit this classic and get a nice dose of wisdom with humor.

6. Parineeta

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Stars: Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt

Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt Director: Pradeep Sarkar

Pradeep Sarkar Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Pradeep Sarkar, Arnav Chakravarti, Rekha Nigam

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Pradeep Sarkar, Arnav Chakravarti, Rekha Nigam Where to watch/OTT Platform: Airtel Xstream

Another entry in this list adapted from a Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay work, Parineeta, is taken from his eponymous Bengali novella. It stars debutant Vidya Balan, along with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The story follows the trials and tribulations of Lalita and Shekhar. Parineeta met with positive reviews and also bagged a National Award in the category of Best Debut Film of a Director.

7. 2 States

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Stars: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Revathi

Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Revathi Director: Abhishek Varman

Abhishek Varman Writer: Abhishek Varman, Chetan Bhagat, Hussain Dalal

Abhishek Varman, Chetan Bhagat, Hussain Dalal Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney plus Hotstar

2 States is adapted from Chetan Bhagat's successful romance novel of the same name and stars Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. Inspired by Bhagat's real-life experience, it follows a Punjabi Hindu boy and a Tamil Brahmin girl who fall in love and try to convince their families about their relationship. Filled with comedy, emotion, and everything in between, 2 States is a fun and delightful watch you can binge this weekend.

