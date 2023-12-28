5 Indian celebrities who won at international level in 2023: Vir Das, Richa Chadha to MM Keeravani

The year 2023 was really interesting for both Indian art and the artists. The year started out with RRR bagging the prestigious Academy Awards aka Oscars. It was followed by a bunch of other talented names getting global recognition. So let us take a look at five such Indian celebrities who won accolades on an international level. This list includes names like Vir Das, Richa Chadha and MM Keeravani.

Indian names who made it big internationally

MM Keeravani and Chandrabose

At the beginning of 2023, RRR made a splash internationally as popular composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose as their song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. It became the first song from an Indian film as well as an Asian film. It also won the Golden Globe in the same category. Apart from that, RRR also won the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song awards at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr. in the lead roles. The film has turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

Vir Das

Popular actor and comic Vir Das has been slowly making his mark globally. This year, he finally got his due as he won the award for Best Comedy, for his Netflix Special Vir Das: Landing at the International Emmy Awards 2023. Later, he took to Instagram to share a picture of him with the award. He wrote, "For India For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour."

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has made a name for herself in Bollywood thanks to her acting abilities. Now, both Richa along her husband Ali Fazal are creating waves internationally. Ali has done several Hollywood projects including a Fast and Furious film and a film called Kandahar with Gerard Butler. Recently, the actress received recognition from the Government of France, which gave her the Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of the Arts and Letters). It was bestowed on her at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Angad Bedi

Apart from being an actor, Angad Bedi is also a sportsperson. Recently, he represented India at the International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship that took place in Dubai. It was the first international sports event of the Tiger Zinda Hai actor. He was able to win a gold medal in the 400-meter race in the championship. He dedicated his win to his late father Bishan Singh Bedi.

Apart from these, Shefali Shah received a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress at the Emmy Awards 2023 for her role in Delhi Crime Season 2. However, she lost to Mexican actor Karla Souza.

