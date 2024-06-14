7 reasons that prove you’re a day-dreamer like Kajol’s Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is an iconic Bollywood film of all time. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the romantic-drama film immortalizes the story of Raj and Simran.

While every aspect of the film is enjoyed and celebrated to the core, let’s accept, Kajol’s character of Simran was one of a kind. Read ahead to know why we think she was relatable.

7 reasons that prove Kajol's Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is your alter-ego

1. You love dancing

What else to say, we were introduced to Simran as a girl who enjoys dancing to the core. From dancing in her towel day-dreaming about the man of her dreams to getting high after some shots to Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, we could see her unabashed love for dance.

2. Firm believer of true love

Remember the scenic view picturized on Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj and Kajol’s Simran in the mustard fields when he asks her if she has faith in him and loves him? She says, “Sabse zyada, Khudse bhi zyada” What else do you want? She truly believes in her partner and their ability to overcome any challenges that come their way.

3. You value your family as much as you value your love

The beauty of Simran’s character that contributed largely to its iconic status has to be this. As much as she loved Raj, she valued her family too. She wanted to be with the love of her life but only with her family’s consent. Such honesty is finally acknowledged by her strict father too as he tells her, “Jaa Simran jaa, jee le apni zindagi!”

4. You finally end up finding your way

Related to the aforementioned point, we are also reminded of her ability to find her way out. Whether it was persuading her father for a trip to Europe or choosing Raj over Parmeet Sethi's Kuljeet, she made some courageous choices and ultimately found her own path to fulfillment.

5. You know what you want in life

It won’t be wrong to say that one needs to have clarity in their lives about what they want. Contrary to that, only a few people actually can boast of such a quality. Right from the beginning, Simran comes across as a sorted person who knows what she wants in her life.

She was peculiar about her choice of boy and the reason she wanted to take a trip to Europe; and it is kind of rare.

6. You’re a badass

As much as you are old school and emotional at heart, you also believe in 'my way or the highway', nothing in between. You are a total savage personality who knows well to shut up a random boy hitting on you.

7. You’re a day-dreamer

Have you ever found yourself daydreaming like Simran, imagining the man of your dreams singing Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye and confessing his love with Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko? When love takes over, it's hard not to get lost in fantasies. But for Simran, it was a bit over the top as she wished for him to sweep her off her feet. Can you see yourself in her shoes too?

Needless to say, the character of Simran has stood the test of time and remains fans’ favorite.

Can you also relate to any one of these qualities that Kajol’s character embodied in the film?

