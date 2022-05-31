7 Sidhu Moose Wala songs that will forever keep singer's memory alive

Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu also known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his car on 29 May 2022 in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab by unidentified assailants. His sudden demise has left the entire nation in shock. He was cremated on Tuesday at his ancestral agricultural land in Mansa district's Moosa village. According to the autopsy report, a total of 25 bullet wounds were found in the body of Sidhu Moose Wala, officials said on Monday.

Sidhu Moose Wala music career

Despite the unfortunate demise of Sidhu Moose Wala, his music will continue to live on forever. The 28-year-old singer had begun his singing career with a duet titled 'G Wagon' while he was living in Canada. He gained wide attention with his 2017 track 'So High,' which was a collaboration with Punjabi music director Byg Byrd. Later, in 2018, Moose Wala released his debut album PBX 1, which ranked 66th on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

After that, the singer continued to release his songs independently. He continued his success with singles like 'Issa Jatt', 'Tochan', 'Selfmade', 'Famous,' 'Warning Shots', and others. In a career spanning roughly five years, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, 27, belted out over 60 singles. Today, as Sidhu Moose Wala is laid to rest, here are 7 songs by the Punjabi singer that will remain eternal.

Sidhu Moose Wala popular songs

1. Issa Jatt

Issa Jatt is sung by Sidhu Moose Wala and Sunny Malton. While the music was given by Byg Byrd. The music video has crossed over 60 million views.

2. Jatt Da Muqabala

Jatt Da Muqabala Song from the PBX 1 album is voiced by Sidhu Moose Wala. PBX 1 is the first studio album by Sidhu Moose Wala, released in 2018, by T-Series. The album was produced by Byg Byrd, Intense, Snappy, and Harj Nagra.

3. Dhakka

Dhakka is sung by Sidhu Moose Wala and Afsana Khan and was released in 2019. The music was given by The Kidd.

4. Badfella

Badfella was from the latest album PBX 1 by Sidhu Moose Wala. It was one of the most famous songs of his career and was produced by Harj Nagra. On YouTube, the song has over 91 million views.

5. Game

In 2020, Sidhu Moose Wala released Game with Shooter Kahlon, which became his first song to chart on the Canadian Hot 100 by Billboard.

6. Bambiha Bole

Bambiha Bole was sung by Sidhu Moose Wala and Amrit Maan. It debuted at number 25 in India and 81 in Canada on the Apple Music chart, while its music video was viewed over ten million times within 24 hours.

7. The Last Ride

The Last Ride marked Sidhu Moose Wala's last song before he was shot dead. He released it on May 15. Currently, the song has over 20 million views on YouTube.

