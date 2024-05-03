7 signs that prove you are as jhalli as Anjali from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is undoubtedly one of the most legendary films ever created in Bollywood. This romantic-drama masterpiece, which hit the screens in 1998, featured the incredible talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The story has left a lasting mark on the hearts of viewers, and the characters have become truly iconic in their own right.

Among other memorable characters from the film, Kajol’s Anjali continues to rule the audience’s heart. Her character is an emotion that resonates with numerous movie lovers. Her transition from a tomboy to a hot chic bae and her selfless love towards Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, melted everyone’s hearts. Thus, celebrating her character, we’ve created a list of some of her characteristics that prove you also have Anjali in you.

7 Signs Anjali is your spirit animal from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

1. Been in one-sided love with your male best friend

Falling in love with your best friend can be quite complicated. Anjali went through a lot of emotional turmoil in the movie due to her unreciprocated feelings for Rahul. Have you ever been in a similar situation? If so, give a subtle hint by saying, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai...tum nahin samjhoge."

2. Tomboy with no make-up skills

Not every girl has to be a fashionista. Anjali was carefree, lively, and not the typical Indian girl. She preferred to wear what made her feel comfortable. If you're a tomboy who isn't into makeup and enjoys poking fun at yourself with friends, embrace breaking societal norms without hesitation just like KKHH's Anjali.

3. You love Basketball and can’t stand any ‘Cheater’

If you believe you can give anyone a tough competition in basketball or any other sport, then you're definitely like Anjali. And let's not forget your competitive spirit, even when playing with your best friend, you won't let him get away with being a 'Cheater'.

4. Fall for Red-flags

This Anjali trait might hit close to home for many girls. It's sad to witness in the movie, but it's a reality for many Anjalis who miss out on loving and thoughtful guys like Aman, played by Salman Khan, and instead choose oblivious Rahuls. No one wants to be with someone who can't appreciate them for who they are. And let's not forget how Rahul contradicted his own statement, "pyaar ek hi baar hota hai!".

5. You are emotional

Even though initially Anjali portrayed a cool demeanor, deep down, she was also incredibly emotional. From crying over, “mera pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya Riffat bi,” to “Main Rahul ki sabse achi dost hoon,” and ultimately sacrificing her studies for love, these were the epitome of being an emotional fool.

6. You suppress your feelings

Are you also somebody who acts outspoken but keeps suppressing your feelings no matter what? Not expressing love to her best friend, Rahul till the end to being possessive about him, and not vocalizing her thoughts over marriage she wasn’t interested in, you are an Anjali yourself if you were able to relate to her struggles in KKHH.

7. You love kids

Do you also love kids? Not that we expect you to go to yearly summer camps but if you have gala time playing with the little ones, give a high-five to reel life Anjali. At least, Kajol’s character in the film seemed to have a therapeutic effect.

Kajol's character in the movie had some incredible qualities, but there was so much more to her role that made it truly endearing. Which of these traits do you find most relatable? Don't forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section!

