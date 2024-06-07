7 signs that prove you are as sassy and bold as Alia Bhatt’s Rani from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released last year. The film was surely a special one, for it to bring Karan Johar back to the director’s chair nearly after an eight-year hiatus. The film wasn’t your regular love story but delved deep into exploring modern-day relationships and dynamics. With a magnificent grandeur and perfect background score, this Karan Johar film was widely hailed by the audiences.

While there are so many reasons to love Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, let’s not forget the layers that the lead characters offer. This time we are talking about Alia Bhatt’s Rani Chatterjee’s character and find out if you can also relate.

7 signs Alia Bhatt’s Rani from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is your spirit-animal

1. You are fearless

Being fearless has to be the top check box in the list. You are not afraid of anything and have the guts to call a spade a spade. You are clear with your thoughts and what you want to say. It was great to see how Rani knew how to deal with things and put forth her point of view just by saying, “Chup kar baat karni hai tere se yaar tu kabhi kisi aur ko bolne kyun nahi deta yaar.”

2. You will fight for your love

It was a delight to see Ranveer Singh’s Rocky and Rani to fight for their love and do their best to convince their families, coming from two different backgrounds. It wasn’t easy for a girl brought up in a broad-minded and modern Bengali family to adjust in a Punjabi family, totally different from what she is and otherwise. No matter what, her actions were motivated by her passion to want her relationship to work.

3. You are non-conformist

Even if Rocky and Rani were ready to take head-on the struggles and hardships in convincing their relationships, Rani still knew her boundaries. She was non-conformist and listened to her heart, even if that meant upsetting her dear ones.

4. You are ambitious

As endearing Rani was in the film, above all she was also ambitious to follow her passion. Essaying the role of an educated and ambitious TV journalist, not only she looked gorgeous in every frame but also showed how committed she was towards her work.

5. You are protective of your loved ones

As much as Rani loved Rocky, she was ready to sacrifice him for the sake of her family. She didn’t hesitate taking a firm stand for her family by breaking up with Rocky with a hard-hitting line, “Farak toh khatam nahi hoge par yeh rishta khatam ho chuka hai Rocky”

6. You help others realize their dreams

What could be more heartwarming to see others help realize their dream? Not only, do Rocky and Rani help reunite long-lost love birds Jamini and Kanwal (Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra) but also help Rocky’s mother fulfill her dream of becoming a singer. Remember Rani’s pure love, sending the audition video for the wildcard singing reality show?

7. You are a die-hard romantic

Of course, it is a Karan Johar film, which was bound to have all things love around it. If you know well how to express your love and just like Rani are you also a die-hard romantic, who can dance from Tum Kya Mile to What Jhumka with your partner, needless to say, she is your alter-ego.

It goes without saying that Alia Bhatt’s Rani Chatterjee was a strong character that gave us all the reasons to fall in love with her.

How many of these qualities can you relate to?

