7 signs that prove you are ‘expert’ and innocent like Rajpal Yadav’s Bandya from Chup Chup Ke

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer Chup Chup Ke is one of the most loved comedy films in Bollywood. Well, the character of Bandya played by Rajpal Yadav contributes big time in making Priyadarshan’s directorial a timeless classic. Presented below are some of the qualities of his personality.

7 traits that make Rajpal Yadav's Bandya from Chup Chup Ke relatable

1. You are helpful and come with the best advice

If you’ve seen the film, you ought to know how Rajpal Yadav’s Bandya was the most helpful person. He would always come up with unique advice. Remember when they try to find out about Shahid Kapoor’s Jeetu’s whereabouts, he suggests, "Iska photo kheench ke ise dikha ke puch lete hain, ye kaun hai, tab toh batayega na ye kaun hai"

2. You are carefree and a big-time foodie

"Maalik ab itna kharcha ho gaya to ab ek chips le hi lete hain," is how you lead life. In this scene, Bandya and Paresh Rawal's Gundya bhau find themselves in a tough situation, but Yadav's character is focused on enjoying chips alongside a cup of tea.

3. You believe in self-love

Though we don’t get to see Bandya’s this side of personality much in the film, yet we remember him saying, "mujhe nahin pata tha main itna smart lagta hoon, kya bolti hai tu?" This moment occurs when Neha Dhupia's Meenakshi gets him ready to head to Jeetu's place with a bag full of cash, and Bandya, admiring himself in the mirror, can't help but be impressed by his own reflection.

4. Your overconfidence becomes a troublemaker for you

It's often said that too much confidence can undermine your self-esteem, and it can certainly lead you into unexpected situations. Bandya was brimming with pride and self-assurance as he prepared to face Sheetal, until he discovered that he was up against a bodybuilder.

Another scene that is also the internet’s favorite, "merko sab aata hai, main expert hoon" pretty much defines this trait.

5. You have the 'perfect' friends

The adorable friendship between Bandya and Jeetu often flies under the radar. Isn’t it the ideal friendship where one friend takes on all the responsibilities while the other has a blast? From "job hi laa rahi ho do laana" to their amusing little squabbles, we can truly connect with this lively pair. Can you relate too?

6. You don’t know what is going on in your life

The entire Priyadarshan’s directorial film was a comedy of errors. Throughout the story, Bandya remains completely unaware of the events unfolding in his life. In the midst of all the confusion, Bandya finds himself clueless and not sure of what to do. Do you also ever face such an existential crisis?

No wonder, we keep finding Bandya ranting and yapping about his worrisome situations in the entire film.

7. You’re pissed with your not-so-good financial condition

"Meri haalat itni patli ho gayi hai ke chai paani ka bhi jugaad nahin ho paa raha hai" says Bandya. It doesn't have to be just about these small necessities, but do you often find yourself feeling down about your financial situation?

Being the internet’s favorite and social media memers’ first choice, the popularity of this character has grown in leaps and bounds. Which of these qualities of Bandya can you relate to most, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

