7 Things that the netizens need to know about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a very popular actress in Bollywood. Fans love to know about her life, films, and other things.

Bollywood actress and former miss world enjoy a massive fan following. No matter her glimpse is very rare these days but whenever she makes a public appearance, the sight is sure to behold. The actress is known as one of the most beautiful celebrities ever. She is popular for her beautiful eyes, flawless skin, and elegance. Apart from her beauty, the actress has proved mantel in films also. She has given many hits at the box office and is a superb dancer. Her ‘Dola Re’ dancer with in Devdas is still very much fresh in the minds of the audience.

Her Filmography

But there are many things also which her fans want to know. Like about her films and how many movies she has done. Till date, the actress has done more than 46 films in five languages. She made her acting debut with a dual role in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar and her Bollywood debut was made in the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol.

Hollywood films

Till now she has appeared in six Hollywood films but her first film was Bride and Prejudice which was directed by Gurinder Chadha. The film was an adaption of Jane Austen’s novel, Pride and Prejudice, and was released in 2004.

Net worth

As per reports, the actress has a net worth of $31 million, which is close to a whopping Rs 227 crore. In 2009, Forbes listed her as 387th out of 1,411 actors on their list of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

Wedding & age at the time marriage

The life of Aishwarya has always been an area of interest of the fans. We all know that she is married to Abhishek Bachchan. They fell in love with each other on the set of Guru and then the rest is history. But do you know the actress was 33-years-old when she got married to the actor? She is two years older than him.

Languages she knows

The actress can speak six languages—Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Tulu, and Tamil.

Education

After her school, she started a career in medicine but later on joined Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture to become an architect. But again left the course and decided to pursue her modeling career. The actress prefers to be without makeup and also stresses being comfortable in her own skin. She has green eye colour and is very beautiful.

On the work front, she was last seen in Fanney Khan and it is being reported that she will make a comeback with a Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. Ponniyin Selvan will be a historical drama film.

