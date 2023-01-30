7 things Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham revealed about Pathaan’s success and more

Pathaan, the highly awaited spy thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, is currently on a rampage at the box office. The project, which has been released as the fourth installment of Yash Raj Film's spy universe, has broken several pre-existing records of both Bollywood and Indian cinema. The main cast of Pathaan, including leading man Shah Rukh Khan, leading lady Deepika Padukone, and main antagonist John Abraham, celebrated the film's massive success with media representatives today (January 30, Monday). Now, let's have a look at the 7 things revealed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, about Pathaan's success and more...

1. When Shah Rukh Khan opened up about Pathaan's success The Badshah of Bollywood, who is currently on a high with the gigantic success of his comeback film Pathaan, opened up the same during his interaction with the media at the success meet. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan stated that the last 4 days have made him forget the last 4 years. "It's nice to be back. I am never in a rush to finish a film because I have a genuine desire to spread love among people. When that doesn't happen I am the most affected by that. I am grateful to Aditya Chopra, director Siddharth Anand, and everyone for this film. It has done really well. I have forgotten the last four years because of the last 4 days," stated Shah Rukh Khan. 2. Deepika Padukone about her bond with Shah Rukh Khan During the success meet, Deepika Padukone spoke about her special bond with Shah Rukh Khan, who is her first Bollywood co-star. "I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for Shah Rukh khan and his vision for me. I had never been on a film set before Om Shanti Om, but he has given me so much confidence that even he isn't aware of that translates on the screen," stated the actress. 3. Shah Rukh Khan calls John Abraham the 'backbone' of Pathaan The superstar heaped praise on John Abraham, who delivered a fantastic performance as the menacing lead antagonist Jim, at the Pathaan success meet. Shah Rukh Khan, who is thoroughly impressed with the action star's portrayal of Jim, called him the 'backbone' of the film. "The backbone of Pathaan, as a character, the best thing in Pathaan is Jim played by John. To play a bad guy, normally people just make faces, but to play it with such strength... I only know as much action, but in those sequences, John was very generous," stated King Khan.

4. John Abraham calls Shah Rukh Khan 'The biggest action hero' The action star, who shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in his career in Pathaan, called the superstar 'The biggest action hero'. John Abraham, who was all praises for King Khan at the event, said: "My director is responsible for representing me and the entire cast, and very importantly I got to work with Shah Rukh. I don't think he is an actor anymore, he is an emotion. I used to think I am an action hero, but today Shah Rukh is the biggest action hero in the country." 5. Shah Rukh Khan opens up about Pathaan 2 Interestingly the superstar dropped some major hints on the sequel to Pathaan, during his interaction with media at the success meet. "Inshaallah whenever Siddharth Anand wants me to do Pathaan 2, I'll be bigger and better. I just want to say thank you to him and Adi for giving me Pathaan, and whenever they want me for the sequel I'll try and give it my best," stated SRK. 6. Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan During the success meet, Shah Rukh Khan thanked Salman Khan for his special appearance as Tiger in the film. 7. Deepika Padukone on Pathaan's success Interestingly, Deepika Padukone stated that they never imagined the film to get elevated into this level of success, while making it.

