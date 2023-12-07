7 times Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan painted the town red with their romance; PICS

Actor Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Refugee and following the release of his first film, he proceeded to deliver several other entertaining gigs and managed to keep the audience hooked.

On the personal front, Bachchan is the most doting husband to his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to whom he got married in 2007. The duo was relishing their marital bliss when their bundle of joy, daughter Aaradhya stepped into their lives in the year 2011. While undoubtedly the two actors are one of the most loved couples of B-town, let’s look back at the times when the husband and wife duo set some invincible couple goals.

Following their dreamy 2007 wedding, see moments when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai set major couple goals

1. Screening of 102 Not Out

The couple was seen turning cheerleaders for actor Amitabh Bachchan as they were spotted attending the screening of the legendary actor’s movie back in 2018. The duo caught the eyeballs of the paps and they were seen being all smiles for the pictures which began circulating on the internet back in the day. While Aishwarya can be seen oozing class in a crisp white shirt, Abhishek complimented the outfit by sporting a casual look.

2. When Abhishek Bachchan wished his wifey on her birthday

The actor took to his Instagram account to wish his star wife on her birthday this year. Wishing her a ‘Happy Birthday!’, the actor shared a monochromatic grey colored image of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star, stealing the attention of fans.

3. When Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai fulfilled the responsibilities of being dutiful citizens

The duo was spotted arriving at the poll booth during the 2019 elections. While Abhishek Bachchan donned a white colored sweatshirt, his wife sported a minimalistic yet chic and classy look which she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

4. Throwback to the time when the duo stole the attention at Karan Johar’s birthday bash in 2022

The much-loved B-town couple sported their best outfits for filmmaker Karan Johar’s birthday bash last year. While the Ghoomer star wore a shimmery black coat with a crisp white shirt and black pants, his wife oozed grace in a golden gown. Her red lipstick rounded off her look with utmost elegance.



5. When the couple’s Goa vacation pictures went viral

Apart from being most dedicated to their profession, the lovebirds also relish their personal lives at their best. Back in 2018, the duo was spotted having a blast in Goa and their pictures began doing rounds on the internet wherein they were seen relishing the moment at its best in their swimming costumes. The images went viral in no time and needless to say, they are setting some serious vacation goals.

6. Diwali bash 2016

The duo was spotted at a Diwali bash back in 2016 flaunting their best ethnic avatars. As they caught the attention of the paparazzi, they did not miss out on the opportunity to shower each other with love in public as they struck a pose wrapped in each other’s arms.

7. Throwback to Abhishek’s adorable birthday wish for Aish in 2022

Seemingly, the actor keeps his wifey’s birth date on his fingertips and chooses the occasion to shower her with love on her special day. Remarkably, he dropped the most loving wish for the actress last year on her birthday, captioning the post, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success.” The actress’ monochromatic picture is priceless.

The above pictures totally act as evidences of the way their romantic journey has blossomed over the years. Despite being proffesional actors, they prioritize their personal time with each other and this makes Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai an absolute fan-favorite.

